Jaya Bachchan reveals Agastya Nanda watches K3G to make fun of her, says he 'doesn't understand' Amitabh's films

Jaya Bachchan- Amitabh Bachchan Agastya Nanda

With Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda has brought the best duo on her podcast What The Hell. This three generation of Bachchans have made some honest confessions on the show, and in the latest episode, the trio discussed their favourite movies.

Jr Nanda asked Nani and Mumma to share their favourite films. Jaya instantly added, "Gone With the Wind, and all (Marlon) Brando films, On the Waterfront, and Paul Newman’s Cat on a Hot Tin Roof. I love those old movies." Highlighting her favourite from Indian cinema, Jaya added, "In Indian movies, I prefer the old ones, I prefer Dilip Kumar’s Devdas, Mughal-E-Azam. I can watch Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham anytime. I love mushy movies." Shweta jumped into the conversation and added, "That is contrary to your.." Nanda hinted at her tough persona.

Watch a promo from the show

Later on, Shweta agreed with mom's choice of K3G. "It is a film that doesn’t age. Agastya watches it a lot." Nanda Sr added that when he watches nana’s (Amitabh Bachchan) films, he doesn’t understand them. But Karan Johar's directorial is something he can watch over and over again. Sr Bachchan explained that Agastya watches K3G to ‘make fun' of her. Shweta even added her list of movies and revealed, "Mine is Band Baaja Baraat, Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile, but the older version.” Navya said that she also loves Band Baaja Baaraat and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara."

On the work front, Agastya Nanda will be making his on-screen debut with Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor in Zoya Akhtar's directorial The Archies. During the promotion of the podcast, Shweta revealed that she isn't financially independent. She further expressed her wish for the kids Navya and Agastya's future and added that her kids shouldn't get married until they become financially independent.