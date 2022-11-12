Jaya Bachchan recalls shooting outdoor during her periods, reveals 'we used to change behind bushes'

Jaya Bachchan- Navya Nanda- Shweta Nanda

In the latest episode of Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast, What The Hell Navya, the cool trio of Nayva, mummy Shweta Nanda, and nani Jaya Bachchan discussed menstrual health and the taboo related to periods. What The Hell Navya has become one of the most discussed podcasts of recent times, and the reason is the candid, frank conversations between the three generations of Bachchans.

In the latest episode titled Biology: Blessed But Biased, Navya asked her mommy and nani to discuss their first period experience. Shweta added that "You just want to lie in bed, eat carbs, and chocolates and you want to be left alone." Then Navya asked her nani to share her period experience while she was working on films. Jaya instantly termed it 'terrible' and added, "When we used to do outdoors, we had no (vanity) vans, you had to change behind bushes. It was terrible, awkward, and embarrassing. Also, you would carry plastic bags, so that you could discard them, keep them in a basket, take them home, and then get rid of them." Jaya further asked Navya to imagine their plight as they used to carry 4-5 sanitary towels with them. Navya termed it "insane"

Watch the video

Navya even opened up about how periods have been addressed with funny terms like 'chumps.' A disgusted Navya stated, "people would say 'I got my P' and I would ask, 'what does it mean, why can't it be called periods?'" Shweta also agreed and had a laugh about it. The talented trio are glad that now people have become mature enough to call it 'periods' openly.

What The Hell Navya is the podcast hosted by Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda with her mother Shweta Nanda and grandmother Jaya Bachchan. New episodes of the podcast are released every Saturday. What The Hell Navya stream on the YouTube channel of the same name, and also on the IVM Podcast app.