Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Jaya Bachchan recalls shooting outdoor during her periods, reveals 'we used to change behind bushes'

Jaya Bachchan called that it was embarrassing and awkward to shoot outdoors during periods.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 12:28 PM IST

Jaya Bachchan recalls shooting outdoor during her periods, reveals 'we used to change behind bushes'
Jaya Bachchan- Navya Nanda- Shweta Nanda

In the latest episode of Navya Naveli Nanda's podcast, What The Hell Navya, the cool trio of Nayva, mummy Shweta Nanda, and nani Jaya Bachchan discussed menstrual health and the taboo related to periods. What The Hell Navya has become one of the most discussed podcasts of recent times, and the reason is the candid, frank conversations between the three generations of Bachchans. 

In the latest episode titled Biology: Blessed But Biased, Navya asked her mommy and nani to discuss their first period experience. Shweta added that "You just want to lie in bed, eat carbs, and chocolates and you want to be left alone." Then Navya asked her nani to share her period experience while she was working on films. Jaya instantly termed it 'terrible' and added, "When we used to do outdoors, we had no (vanity) vans, you had to change behind bushes. It was terrible, awkward, and embarrassing. Also, you would carry plastic bags, so that you could discard them, keep them in a basket, take them home, and then get rid of them." Jaya further asked Navya to imagine their plight as they used to carry 4-5 sanitary towels with them. Navya termed it "insane" 

Watch the video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @ivmpodcasts

Navya even opened up about how periods have been addressed with funny terms like 'chumps.' A disgusted Navya stated, "people would say 'I got my P' and I would ask, 'what does it mean, why can't it be called periods?'" Shweta also agreed and had a laugh about it. The talented trio are glad that now people have become mature enough to call it 'periods' openly. 

What The Hell Navya is the podcast hosted by Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda with her mother Shweta Nanda and grandmother Jaya Bachchan. New episodes of the podcast are released every Saturday. What The Hell Navya stream on the YouTube channel of the same name, and also on the IVM Podcast app. 

 

 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Deepika Padukone drops mesmerising photos from Paris Fashion Week, husband Ranveer Singh reacts
Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik, Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair, finalists of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based show
PM Modi inaugurates Grand Ayodhya Deepotsav, bank of Sarayu lights up with over 15 lakh lamps | In pics
In Pic - Best smartwatches under Rs 15,000 to gift this Diwali
Viral Photos of the Day: Saif Ali Khan promotes Vikram Vedha, Hrithik Roshan-Saba Azad give couple goals
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 511 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for November 12
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.