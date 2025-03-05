The fallout did not only affect Aishwarya Rai but also had repercussions in the Bachchan family with Jaya Bachchan, the actress's mother-in-law, expressing her dissatisfaction with him for remarks Shah Rukh Khan made.

Shah Rukh Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are two of the biggest superstars of Bollywood with a global presence. Their pairing in films like Josh (2000) and Devdas (2002) and their fallout, allegedly because of Aishwarya Rai's relationship with Salman Khan, has been a topic of intrigue for fans over the years. In early 2000, despite working with Shah Rukh Khan in two films, Aishwarya Rai was reportedly removed from many projects with SRK, such as Chalte Chalte and Veer Zaara. Though the exact reason behind the fallout was never revealed, Shah Rukh Khan later issued an apology to Aishwarya Rai, leading to their reconciliation.

The fallout did not only affect Aishwarya Rai but also had repercussions in the Bachchan family with Jaya Bachchan, the actress's mother-in-law, expressing her dissatisfaction with him for remarks he made.

Jaya Bachchan, in a 2008 interview with People magazine, "I haven’t had the opportunity to discuss it with him and I am going to speak to him about it. If he was at my home, I would have slapped him, just as I would my own son. But I have connected with him in my soul, and that’s it."

Despite her disappointment, Jaya Bachchan admitted, “I have a weakness for Shah Rukh Khan."

Despite the issues, Aishwarya Rai and Shah Rukh Khan eventually made up and his relationship with the Bachchan family also took on a positive turn. Aishwarya Rai's daughter Aaradhya and Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam both study at the same school. Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda is also rumoured to be dating Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan.

