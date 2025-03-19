Talking about Akshay Kumar-starrer Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Jaya Bachchan said that she would never watch a film with such a title.

The 2017 social comedy Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, which focused on the problem of open defecation in India, starred Akshay Kumar and Bhumi Pednekar in the leading roles. The veteran actress-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan has now criticised the title of Toilet: Ek Prem Katha and said that she would never watch a film with such a title.

At the She conclave organised by India TV, when the host asked Jaya about films being made on government campaigns like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, she said, "Abhi aap naam bhi dekhiye toh main aisi picturein khud kabhi naa dekhne jaaun. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, yeh koi naam hai? Yeh koi title hai? (Just look at the name, I'd never go to watch such movies myself. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, is that even a name? Is that even a title?)."

The Kal Ho Naa Ho actress also called Akshay Kumar-starrer a "flop film" as she addressed the audience, asking them if they’d watch a film with such a title. After a some people raised their hands, Bachchan stated, "Among so many people, hardly four people want to watch the film; it's very sad. Yeh toh flop hai (It is a flop)."

Made in Rs 75 crore, Toilet: Ek Prem Katha was a huge commercial success as it earned Rs 135 crore net in India and grossed Rs 315 crore gross worldwide. Directed by Shree Narayan Singh, the film also starred Divyenndu, Anupam Kher, Sudhir Pandey, Rajesh Sharma, Ayesha Raza Mishra, and Shubha Khote in supporting roles.

Menwhile, Jaya Bachchan was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in 2023. The romantic drama, which earned Rs 350 crore at the global box office, also featured Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Chowdhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog.