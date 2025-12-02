Jaya Bachchan makes SHOCKING statement, says Amitabh Bachchan might call marriage 'biggest mistake of my life': 'Do you have to dig into old wounds'

When Jaya Bachchan was asked if her husband of more than 50 years, Amitabh Bachchan, shares the same views as her, she said, "I have not asked him. He might say that ‘biggest mistake of my life’, but I don’t want to hear that."

Jaya Bachchan, who has earned a reputation for always speaking what is on her mind, is currently going viral for her latest interview on Mojo Story. One particular instance that is being discussed a lot is Jaya Bachchan's remarks on her more than 50 years of marriage with Amitabh Bachchan, suggesting that he might even call it "the biggest mistake" of his life.

It is important to note that Jaya Bachchan's comments were not meant to be bitter but only her opinion about how she sees the institution of marriage today. Jaya Bachchan also shared how she does not want her granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, to rush into marriage and would be okay if she chooses not to take that route at all.

Jaya Bachchan was quoted as saying, "I don't want Navya to get married," adding, "Delhi ka ladoo hai khao toh mushkil na khao toh mushkil. Just enjoy life. You don’t have to make it...We didn’t even sign the register in old times; later on, we got to know that we had to sign the register, and we signed the register after I don’t know how many years of our marriage. That means we were living illegally."

When Jaya Bachchan was asked if her husband of more than 50 years, Amitabh Bachchan, shares the same views as her, she said, "I have not asked him. He might say that ‘biggest mistake of my life’, but I don’t want to hear that."

But, despite her current views on marriage, Jaya Bachchan revealed that it was love at first sight for her and Amitabh Bachchan. When asked to reminisce about the moment she fell for him, Jaya Bachchan said, "Do you have to dig into old wounds? I have been married for the last 52 years to the same man. Isse jada pyaar main nahin kar sakti hoon. It will sound outdated after me saying that don’t get married… It was love at first sight."

READ | Samantha Ruth Prabhu's husband Raj Nidimoru 'still married' to Shhyamali De? Friend’s explosive statement goes viral, creates confusion