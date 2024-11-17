Mukesh Khanna has rejected Ranveer Singh and Tiger Shroff to play Shaktimaan. The veteran actor will be back as the superhero.

Mukesh Khanna, who played Shaktimaan for eight years from 1997 to 2005, will be back as the desi superhero. The veteran actor made the announcement at a press conference he held recently. Once again, Khanna stated that he won't allow Ranveer Singh to play Shaktimaan in the movie, which was announced in 2022. He also shared that the search is on for the next actor, who can play Shaktimaan in the future.

Now, a small clip from the same press conference is going viral across the internet. In the clip, he is seen asking the reporters and paps to stay quiet as he speaks from the podium. "Yaar aap log kitne bhi senior ho, just keep quiet. Aap ne bulaaya mujhe bolne ke liye, fir sunte kyun nahi ho aap log. Jo baat karni hai bahar jaake karo (You people are so senior, you should keep quiet. You have asked me to come here, but you are not listening to me. Whatever you guys want to talk, go outside)", he is seen shouting in the clip. The video is shared on the Filmy Mehul Instagram page.

As the video went viral, netizens compared him to Jaya Bachchan, who is also known to shut down paps in the same way. One of them wrote, "Jaya Bachchan, is that you in Shaktimaan costume?", while another added, "If 'you either die a hero or live long enough to become a villain' had a face." Another comment read, "Sorry Shaktimaan."

Meanwhile, after rejecting Ranveer Singh, Mukesh Khann also rejected Tiger Shroff to play the superhero. In an interview with ABP Live, when he was asked if he would allow War actor to play Shaktimaan, he stated, "Forgive me, but if Tiger Shroff tells a child to flush the toilet as Shaktimaan, the kid will turn around and say to him, ‘Tu baith jaa (Sit down).' He is still a child among children, that’s his image. He doesn’t have the stature that one needs to play Shaktimaan, who had a gravity not because of me, but because of the character that he is. Shaktimaan isn’t a brainless brawler. He has a seriousness, he is wise. He is an evolved person, for God’s sake."

