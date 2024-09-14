'Jaya Bachchan hates it when...': Paparazzo reveals why actress is often rude towards media photographers

Jaya Bachchan has often been captured behaving rudely with paparazzi, and now the popular paparazzo, Manav Manglani has revealed the reason behind her behaviour.

Veteran actress, Amitabh Bachchan's wife, Jaya Bachchan has often made headlines for her rude behaviour towards media photographers. There are several videos of Mili star in which she was captured in a bad mood, scolding and shouting at paps. Recently, popular paparazzo Manav Manglani shared his thoughts on Jaya Bachchan's unfriendly behaviour.

In an interview with Aleena Dissects, Manav explained that Jaya Bachchan isn’t familar to the large presence of media today. He further added that during her time, there were only a few people, and they behaved more gently. Manav said, "Now, the media has massively increased… She doesn’t mind them when they are at a press conference or film premiere. She hates it when they spot her off-guard. She gets shocked, ‘How come so many people gathered here, we were just out for dinner'."

Manav also disclosed that Jaya Bachchan isn't always angry with paps. In fact, she can have fun moments with the paparazzi too. "She suggests angles to the paps. ‘Yeh niche kaha photo le rahe ho, iss angle se lo (Why are you clicking photo from a low angle, shoot it from here). She is not media savvy. She was just used to four-five people from certain channels and that’s it,” Manav said.

When Jaya Bachchan expressed her discontent with paparazzi

In an episode of her granddaughter, Navya Nanda's What The Hell Navya, Jaya shared her views on the paparazzi culture, stating that she hates the invasion of privacy. "I hate it. I despise it. I despise the people who interfere in your personal life and fill their stomachs by selling those products. I hate it, I’m disgusted with such people. I always tell them, I say, ‘Aapko sharam nahi aati hai (Don’t you feel ashamed?)’."

On the work front, she was seen in Karan Johar's directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. In the rom-com drama, Jaya played Ranveer's grandmother. The film also starred Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, Alia Bhatt, and Tota Roy Chowdhury.

Read: Jaya Bachchan had 'big crush' on this superstar, it's not Amitabh Bachchan, actress said she was 'nervous' meeting him