The Bollywood of the 1980s was a different era with celebrities not being wary of social media as they are now, which is why there was not only an influx of content but also controversies that are part of popular lore even today. One of the most crucial controversies is that of Amitabh Bachchan, Rekha, and Jaya Bachchan, which, even to this day, refuses to die down. Today, we will tell you about one sensational event from the time which shook the industry. On January 22, 1980, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Singh were set to get married. Their wedding was a gala affair with many celebrities in attendance.

Amitabh Bachchan and his wife, Jaya Bachchan, were also in attendance, with the latter seated beside the bride when none other than Rekha entered the venue. Rekha and Neetu Singh were good friends, hence her inclusion in their wedding. Rekha made heads turn with her fashion sense, dressed in a stunning white saree and a red bindi on her forehead. But what caught everyone's attention was the red sindoor shining brightly on Rekha's forehead. As per a Cine Blitz report, Rekha walked to centre of the wedding venue, RK Studio, and stood there, her eyes looking for Amitabh Bachchan, who was talking to director Manmohan Desai at the time. Rekha then approached Amitabh Bachchan and started conversing with him.

As per another report in Stardust magazine, "Jaya tried to keep a stoic front for a long time, but eventually, she had to bend her head and let the tears roll down." The details surrounding the incident were also mentioned in Yasser Usman in a biography titled Rekha: The Untold Story.

When Rekha was asked about her dress up, she simply said that the sindoor and mangalsutra were a part of her costume for a film she had been shooting, and she had forgotten to take them off before coming to the wedding festivities.