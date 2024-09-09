Twitter
Bollywood

Jaya Bachchan had 'big crush' on this superstar, it's not Amitabh Bachchan, actress said she was 'nervous' meeting him

On Koffee With Karan Season 2, Jaya Bachchan revealed that she had a big crush on this Bollywood superstar, called him 'Greek God', and it's not Amitabh Bachchan.

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 09, 2024, 09:31 PM IST

Jaya Bachchan has always been vocal about her affection and dedication towards her husband, megastar Amitabh Bachchan. The two actors got romantically involved during Zanjeer and got married in July 1973. However, did you know that Jaya Bachchan had a big crush on a Bollywood superstar, and it was not Amitabh Bachchan?

Jaya Bachchan made this revelation while appearing on Koffee With Karan Season 2 (2007). In the chat show, Jaya appeared with Hema Malini. In the episode, Jaya revealed that she had a huge crush on Dharmendra, and she even wanted to play Basanti in Sholay (1975). 

Talking about her fangirl moment with Dharmendra, Jaya went on to call her 'Greek God' and said, "I should have played Basanti because I loved Dharmendra. When I saw him for the first time when I was introduced to him, I got so nervous, I didn't know what to do. He was a fantastic-looking man. I still remember what he was wearing, a white dress, and a white trouser and white shirt. He looked like a Greek God."

In the iconic film, Jaya Bachchan played widow Radha and was paired opposite Amitabh Bachchan. Whereas, Hema Malini played Basanti, and was paired with Dharmendra. Jaya Bachchan and Dharmendra shared screen space in Mili and Chupke Chupke. Years later they came back in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. 

Amitabh Bachchan's cryptic note, saying 'it all ends'

In his latest blog, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, "The last thoughts on the Blog last night spoke about ‘reflection’… this ‘sher’ sums it all up: surprised I was when I looked into the mirror; this face that I see now was something else at another time some years ago…” He added, “I await the call from the GOJ, on yet another Sunday… and still wonder which face they shall relate to; those that have given me so much time love and attention, despite the face." 

Bachchan further added, "I hear the cheers from below my window and comfort myself with hope… but life and attention are short-lived… life withers and ends, attention withers and eventually ends too… There is but one similarity – IT ALL ENDS EVENTUALLY!" On the work front, he was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD.

Read: This actor was called Amitabh Bachchan of Punjabi cinema, did 300 films, spent last days in old-age home, died penniless

