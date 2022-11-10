Jaya Bachchan gets brutally trolled for ignoring Kangana Ranaut, netizens say 'darr gayi chidchidi...'

Jaya Bachchan-Anupam Kher- Kangana Ranaut

Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani starrer Uunchai had its grand premiere in Mumbai. The star-studded event was attended by Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar, Fardeen Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, Jaya Bachchan and Kangana Ranaut.

Several videos and photos from the premiere night are going viral on the internet, but there is a video that is making the most noise. On the red carpet, Jaya Bachchan got a warm welcome from Kher, and Ranaut was standing behind them. Kangana approached the veteran actress and greeted her. Jaya seemed to look disinterested in striking up any conversation with the Manikarnika star. Thus, she just acknowledged her greetings and went further with Anupam. The camera captures it all, and Kangana's restlessness while getting avoided was quite visible in the video.

As soon as the video got surfaced, netizens quickly spotted the incident and shared their opinion on it. A user wrote, "Kangana ko dekh ke darr gayi chidchidi cranky Jaya." Another netizen added, "She ignored Kangana… Too much of ghamand this old lady has… Rekha kitni achchi hai… yeah haddi ban gye." The third user added, "Jaya js so full of hate only for those who arent as privileged as her, while goes lovey dovey to her clans..... People bad mouth Kangana but please observe her behaviour towards paps and fans, she is kind to them & her outrage is always against the powerful bullies." A netizen added, "Well she thinks she did great deed by being obnoxious to an artist 40 years old younger than her and YET FAR more felicitated, applauded, awarded and earning than her." Another netizen added, "@kanganaranaut is all smile and welcoming but Jaya Bachchan is like where to run and hide."

Sooraj Barjataya directed Uunchai will release in cinemas on this Friday, November 11, 2022.