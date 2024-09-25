Jaya Bachchan's father was once invited to speak about Amitabh Bachchan' 'affairs', he told them...

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan have been married for 51 years now. Earlier, In 1989, Jaya's father, Taroon Coomar Bhaduri, wrote about how his life and family dynamics shifted after Jaya's marriage to Amitabh and how the Bollywood superstar's stature affected his family.

Taroon Coomar Bhaduri, a respected journalist, wrote in an article for the Illustrated Weekly of India in 1989 about how his family's peaceful existence became a matter of public curiosity when their daughter Jaya Bhaduri decided to marry Amitabh Bachchan. In his article, he recalled how his social circle changed and invites poured in for him and his wife where they were asked to inaugurate clubs or were made patrons of various organizations. However, all of this was not because of their own accomplishments but due to them being in-laws with Amitabh.

Talking about the same he wrote, "My wife and I are asked to sign autograph books not because we are what we are but because we are what we are to Jaya and Amitabh. Some years ago, my wife was given a public reception at a hill station in Uttar Pradesh and made a patron of, of all things, a sports organisation because she happened to be Jaya's mother and Amitabh's mother-in-law. I, in my turn, was invited to one town to open a new judo club-because Amitabh is supposed to be the angry young man who fights his way out with judo, karate and what have you."

He also recalled when a women's organization called him to speak about Amitabh Bachchan's supposed affairs. He wrote, "But the ultimate was reached in another town where a women's organisation invited me to speak on Amitabh's 'affairs'. This unnerved me no end, and I told them I was too busy mismanaging my own affairs to bother about someone else's."

Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan was last seen in the movie Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani which became a blockbuster and Amitabh Bachchan recently entered the Rs 1000-crore club with his blockbuster film Kalki 2898 AD. He will be next seen sharing the screen with Rajinikanth in Vettaiyan.

