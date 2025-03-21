When Silsila happened, rumoured to be inspired by the real-life love triangle of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Rekha, Jaya Bachchan was initially against the idea of starring in the film.

The alleged love triangle between Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Rekha, to this date, remains one of the most talked about and revisited controversies in Bollywood history. Every time new incidents about the three megastars go viral online, audiences eagerly read it up to understand the actors' camaraderie. Veteran author and film historian Hanif Zaveri, in a recent conversation on the Meri Saheli podcast, shared some insights into Amitabh Bachchan's romance with Jaya Bachchan, and the long-standing rumours encircling his relationship with Rekha.

Before the controversy surrounding their relationship, Rekha and Jaya Bachchan allegedly shared a great bond. But, Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's alleged closeness eventually ruined their bond. When Silsila happened, rumoured to be inspired by the real-life love triangle of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, and Rekha, Jaya Bachchan was initially against the idea of starring in the film. He said, "Yash Chopra attempted to portray that love dynamic on screen, but in reality, Jaya Bachchan never wanted to work in Silsila. She deeply disliked Rekha."

Hanif Zaveri said that Jaya Bachchan agreed to be a part of the film only because of Sanjeev Kumar, whom she considered a "Rakhi brother".

"I am also in the film. Why are you refusing?" Sanjeev Kumar reportedly asked Jaya Bachchan after which she finally agreed. Jaya Bachchan, however, signed the film only on one condition that she would be present on set every day, whether or not she had scenes to shoot.

Silsila was not a major box office success but eventually, over the years, is now considered a classic.

READ | Amaal Mallik requests media sensitivity after deleting post on family rift, speaks about his relationship with brother Armaan Malik: 'Nothing changes between us brothers'