Karisma Kapoor tied the knot with industrialist Sunjay Kapur in 2003. The couple parted ways in 2014 and their divorce came through in 2016. Sunjay died last week due to a heart attack in London. He was just 53. Before his marriage with Sunjay, Karisma was set to become the Bachchan bahu as she was engaged to Abhishek Bachchan in 2002. However, their engagement was called off after a few months. Abhishek later tied the knot with Aishwarya Rai in 2007.

On Amitabh's 60 birthday in 2002, a pictorial biography of the superstar was launched - To be Or Not to be: Amitabh Bachchan. At the same event, Abhishek and Karisma's engagement was officially announced by Jaya Bachchan. Now, a video of that moment has gone viral on social media, in which the veteran actress is seen calling Dil To Pagal Hai actress as her "to-be daughter-in-law."

She can be heard in the clip, "The Bachchan family, with the Nanda family, welcome another family to our group, and that's the Kapoors. Randhir and Babita Kapoor, and to-be my daughter-in-law, Karisma Kapoor. That's Abhishek's gift to his parents on his father's 60th birthday." For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan's daughter Shweta Bachchan tied the knot with Nikhil Nanda, son of Rajan Nanda and Ritu Nanda (Raj Kapoor's daughter) in 1997.

The Bachchan family and the Kapoor family never revealed the reason why Abhishek and Karisma's engagement was called off. Some reports stated that it was because of Karisma's mother Babita Kapoor, who wanted a pre-nuptial agreement, according to which Amitabh would transfer a share of his wealth to Abhishek to secure Karisma's future. The reason behind her demand was justified as Karisma was a superstar at that time having begun her career in 1991, while Abhishek had just begun his journey in Bollywood in 2000. However, the Bachchans refused the prenup, ending Abhishek and Karisma's relationship.

