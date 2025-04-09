Amitabh and Jaya’s love story began in the early 1970s. They have been married for more than 50 years and continue to stand strong together.

As Jaya Bachchan celebrates her birthday today, it’s the perfect time to reflect on her timeless love story with Amitabh Bachchan. Married for over 50 years, the couple has stood by each other through every high and low, becoming a symbol of love and commitment in Bollywood.

Amitabh and Jaya’s love story began in the early 1970s. They have been married for more than 50 years and continue to stand strong together. Jaya was impressed with Amitabh from the moment they met. In an old interview, she shared, "I was introduced to him on the sets of Guddi. I was impressed by him and somewhat in awe as he was Harivanshrai Bachchan's son. I fell in love with him very soon."

Amitabh is said to have fallen in love with Jaya while they were working together on the film Ek Nazar. At that time, Jaya was already a big star, while Amitabh was still trying to make a name for himself in the industry.

Rajesh Khanna, who was very close to Jaya, didn’t support her relationship with Amitabh. It's said that he even ignored Amitabh when he visited Jaya on the sets of Bawarchi.

Amitabh once shared on his blog that he and Jaya had planned a trip to London to celebrate the success of Zanjeer. But his father wasn’t okay with them traveling together without being married.

He wrote, "My father came down heavily on me - 'If you are planning a holiday with this girl, you will have to marry her and go, else your decision is denied.' I was an obedient child! I got married the very next day in a quickly organized wedding with family and some dear friends, without any fanfare, and left for the holiday that very night."

Even when there were rumours about Amitabh's affair with Rekha, Jaya chose to stand by him and support their marriage. On Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, Jaya shared that she never questions Amitabh when his name appears in gossip columns, calling such things “cheap.” She said she has always had complete trust in him.

Amitabh once shared that he doesn't feel the need to explain any gossip written about him. He said it feels unnecessary to justify things to his wife. He’s just grateful that Jaya also comes from the film world and understands how the industry and its rumours work.

Amitabh and Jaya have always said that having their kids, Abhishek and Shweta, is the best thing about their relationship. When Jaya was pregnant while filming Sholay, everyone on set made sure she was comfortable and looked after her like family.