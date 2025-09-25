Add DNA as a Preferred Source
BOLLYWOOD

'Jaya Bachchan beat me couple of times, she is very short-tempered': Bhojpuri star Nirahua reveals SHOCKING details of incident happened during..

Bhojpuri star Nirahua has revealed a shocking incident from his shooting days, when he was working with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, and the veteran actress beat him hard with a stick.

Latest News

Simran Singh

Updated : Sep 25, 2025, 05:02 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Veteran actress and politician Jaya Bachchan's infamous temperament has always made headlines. We have seen how Mili actress is seen losing her cool with her fans and even with paparazzi. But guess what, she even lost her cool with her co-star. Bhojpuri actor Dinesh Lal Yadav, popularly known as Nirahua, who is regarded as a superstar of the regional cinema, recalled getting beaten up by Mrs Bachchan. Recently, Nirahua featured in a podcast with Siddharth Kannan, where he recalled sharing the screen space with the veteran couple for the movie Ganga Devi (2012).

Nirahua's going awestruck after watching Amitabh Bachchan

Recalling the moment when he saw Amitabh Bachchan, Dinesh revealed that he was blank when he heard about sharing the screen with Amitabh and Jaya. For him, they were like gods. The moment Dinesh saw them, he didn’t know how to react. However, Big B broke the ice and started making 'nervous' Nirahua comfortable with a conversation and cracking jokes. "He would laugh, talk about my songs, and lighten up the atmosphere,” he said.

When Nirahua got a real beating from Jaya Bachchan

Unlike Amitabh, Nirahua’s experience with Jaya Bachchan was far more different and terrifying. Narrating the incident, Nirahua said, “There was a scene where I had to slap my on-screen wife, and Jaya ji, playing my mother, had to scold me and beat me with a stick. But instead of pretending, she actually hit me. And she hit me hard! She is very short-tempered.” While laughing, he further added, “She beat me up a couple of times, and I told her, ‘You’re hitting me for real!’ She replied, ‘Then why did you beat up my daughter-in-law?’ I said, ‘That was just acting, but you really hit me!’”

Nirahua admitted that Jaya's beating hurt him, but it was accidental, and he still considered it as prasad (a blessing). "After all, how many people have received the opportunity of working with both Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan together?" Nirahua concluded.

