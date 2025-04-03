Jaya Bachchan, in an old video, revealed that she was never his first priority, and went on to say, "Maybe there's somebody else."

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan's turbulent marriage life isn't hidden from anyone. Big B's affection towards Rekha, and their love affair was once the hottest topic among gossipmongers. The Bachchans are always in the news for some reasons or the other. Now, an old video has gone viral on the internet where Jaya Bachchan declared that her husband is 'not romantic' with her, and also stated that she isn't among the top priorities in megastar's life.

A clip from Amitabh-Jaya episode of Rendezvous with Simi Garewal went viral on Instagram. In the video, the host asked Jaya if Amitabh is romantic with her. The actor instantly confessed "No," and Jaya added, "He's not (romantic) with me. I'm happy. I'm used to this now. After 25 years you want to change? I cannot. I'm too old to just now. I'm used to his ways. So I'm happy." Then Simi asked Amitabh, "How would you rate yourself as a husband?" The actor said, "7.5/10." However, when Jaya was asked about the same, she gave it a thought, and then rated him, "5/10," leaving Big B stunned. At last, the Karz actress asked Jaya to describe Amitabh's priorities, and she said, "According to me, Amit's priorities are first his parents, then his children, and then me. Profession. Or maybe there's somebody else." Jaya laughed making a sarcastic look, but Big B kept a straight face throughout the conversation.

Watch the viral clip of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan

Soon the netizens also commented on the viral clip. An internet user wrote, "I'm happy... I'm used to this now. Now that's just sad." Another internet user wrote, "For his son also priorities are the same, his family, his child his work then wife." One of the netizens wrote, "Jaya was never the problem, he always made her feel down." A netizen wrote, "She (Jaya) was a smiling lady once upon a time." On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD, and Jaya Bachchan was seen in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

