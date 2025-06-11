Abhishek Bachchan has been married to Aishwarya Rai since 2007 and the couple share a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan. Shweta Bachchan, on the other hand, is the wife of businessman Nikhil Nanda, the son of Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda and Rajan Nanda.

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, both superstars of the film industry, have never differentiated when it comes to their kids, Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan. Amitabh Bachchan is also one of the wealthiest superstars in India, with an impressive net worth of around Rs 1600 crore. Over the years, amid Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's divorce rumours, it has always come to the fore, how Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan will divide their property among their family members? Amid this, an old interview of Amitabh Bachchan is going viral where he shared how his property will be divided equally between his son Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda after his death.

In a 2011 interview with Rediff, Amitabh Bachchan said, "I would not differentiate between Abhishek and Shweta. When I die, whatever little I have will be equally divided between my daughter and my son — there is no differentiation. Jaya and I decided on that a long time back. Everybody says that the girl is Paraya Dhan, she goes to her husband’s house, but in my eyes, she is our daughter, she has the same rights Abhishek has."

Abhishek Bachchan has been married to Aishwarya Rai since 2007 and the couple share a daughter named Aaradhya Bachchan. Shweta Bachchan, on the other hand, is the wife of businessman Nikhil Nanda, the son of Raj Kapoor's daughter Ritu Nanda and Rajan Nanda. They have two children - Agastya Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD last year, co-starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan. He was also seen playing a prominent role in Rajinikanth's film, Vettiyan.

