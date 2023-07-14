Headlines

IND vs WI: Sachin Tendulkar heaps praise on Yashasvi Jaiswal as opener slams maiden Test hundred on debut

Delhi Floods: Yamuna water level comes down to 208.25 metres, floodwaters reach Supreme Court entrance

Was Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia’s relationship just a publicity stunt for Lust Stories 2? Find out

This man started with Rs 20,000, built Rs 1,000 crore company, one incident changed his life forever, his business is...

How Jawan is poised to shatter box office records of Shah Rukh Khan's previous success Pathaan, trade experts decode

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

From Tom Cruise to SRK: Check out their amazing sunglasses from their iconic films

Bastille Day Parade: Preparations underway in France's Paris on Bastille Day

AAP, BJP spar over release of water from Hathnikund Barrage, as Yamuna river level continues to rise

7 Indian superfoods to relieve asthma

Batters who have never got out on 0 in ODI

Monsoon: 10 Home remedies for fungal infections

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Nia Sharma flaunts her hourglass figure in sexy striped bodycon dress, see viral photos

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

Priyanka Chopra stuns in sexy midriff-baring, off-shoulder gown in Venice; outshines Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa

In the aftermath of cyclone Biparjoy, Gujarat grapples with destruction; Mandvi inundated with water

J&K: Police personnel, locals join hands to clean-up historical Rani Talab park in Ramban

Major records Virat Kohli might break at The Oval during the WTC Final vs Australia

How Jawan is poised to shatter box office records of Shah Rukh Khan's previous success Pathaan, trade experts decode

From Manisha Rani to Abhishek Malhan, these are most googled contestants of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Rohit Shetty heaps praise on Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan prevue, says ‘there’s blockbuster written in every frame’

HomeBollywood

bollywood

How Jawan is poised to shatter box office records of Shah Rukh Khan's previous success Pathaan, trade experts decode

Shah Rukh Khan's next film Jawan has a great buzz around it and may just break Pathaan's stellar box office records.

article-main
Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated: Jul 14, 2023, 05:05 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shah Rukh Khan is set to return to the big screen for the second time this year with his upcoming action thriller Jawan. The film’s recently-released prevue has raised the expectations for the film manifold by showcasing its larger-than-life scale, jaw-dropping stunts, and a uniue new look for Shah Rukh. Naturally, comparisons are being drawn to Pathaan, the actor’s previous (and biggest ever) hit. And if trade experts are to be believed, Jawan is poised to overtake Pathaan with its opening day collections.

Will Jawan beat Pathaan’s opening day record?

Pathaan was Shah Rukh’s comeback to the big screen in over four years. It netted Rs 57 crore in India on its opening day, including a record Rs 55 crore in Hindi alone. Trade insiders say that while it will be difficult for Jawan to match up to Pathaan’s Hindi numbers, as a whole, it will still be a huge hit. Trade analyst Atul Mohan says, “Pathaan was an emotional blockbuster. People rallied behind Shah Rukh Khan, who had been going through a tough time both personally and professionally. Many people who never watch films went to theatre twice or thrice for that. So, it will be difficult for Jawan to replicate that. But as per current trends, it would be safe to say that this film should open to Rs 40-45 crore in Hindi alone.”

Jawan’s big advantage – the south factor

But Jawan has something that Pathaan did not – a big market in the outh, particularly in Tamil Nadu. The film has been directed by Atlee, a huge name in the Tamil industry having hits like Bigil and Mersal with Vijay. Then, the film also includes Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist and marks Nayanthara’s Bollywood debut. On top of all that is the fact that the music has been composed by Anirudh, arguably the most popular composer in Kollywood right now. “It is essentially being seen as an Atlee film with Shah Rukh Khan,” argues trade analyst Ramesh Bala, adding, “Because of Atlee’s name, the film will get a good opening in Tamil Nadu and should easily do Rs 10 crore in the state alone on its opening day.”

In comparison, Pathaan had done a business of Rs 50 lakh in Tamil on day one. This advantage will take Jawan past Pathaan. Atul Mohan adds, “If you add the Tamil-Telugu collection, then yes, Jawan will beat Pathaan, or rather should beat Pathaan in terms of opening day numbers.”

Can Jawan beat Pathaan’s Rs 1050 crore lifetime haul?

But Pathaan was more than just the opening day. Buoyed by positive review and word of mouth, the film sustained that breakneck pace of earning, breaking records left, right, and centre. By the time, it ended its run with a global haul of Rs 1050 crore, it was the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Can Jawan beat that mark? Trade experts say it all depends on the content. Ramesh Bala argues, “Beyond the opening day, it all depends on what kind of a film it is and if it is received well. But even if it is slightly above average, Jawan will do great business across India. And the odd chance that it is a great film, it may just break box office records.” Atul Mohan echoes this sentiment and adds, “It is truly a pan-India film where you have a nationally relevant superstar and a very powerful support cast helmed by a director with a great track record. If it sustains well, there is no reason why it should not earn Rs 150-200 crore from south alone.”

Jawan will hit the cinema screens on September 7. It will have the advantage of an extended weekend as it releases on a Thursday on the occasion of Janmashtami. There are still seven weeks to go for the release and the promotions are only beginning now. A lot can change between then and now but there is one certainty – Jawan is the most-anticipated Indian film right now, just like Pathaan was six months ago.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Raging Yamuna nears all-time record level in Delhi

Priyanka Chopra shoots Heads of State with Idris Elba and John Cena, BTS video goes viral - Watch

Big profit for Tata Group’s company: 15 percent salary hike for TCS employees; revenue rises to...

Meet India's most beautiful queens, who owned immense wealth, known for their beauty across the world

This actress was forced into prostitution, lost all her money, died in pain, had worked with Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Nia Sharma flaunts her hourglass figure in sexy striped bodycon dress, see viral photos

This 90s' Bollywood siren's nude shoot was once national issue, her career ended in a drug racket, later became a sadhvi

Priyanka Chopra stuns in sexy midriff-baring, off-shoulder gown in Venice; outshines Anne Hathaway, Zendaya and Lisa

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

5 Bollywood actors whose marriages were rocked by alleged extramarital affairs

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE