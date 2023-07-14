How Jawan is poised to shatter box office records of Shah Rukh Khan's previous success Pathaan, trade experts decode

Shah Rukh Khan's next film Jawan has a great buzz around it and may just break Pathaan's stellar box office records.

Shah Rukh Khan is set to return to the big screen for the second time this year with his upcoming action thriller Jawan. The film’s recently-released prevue has raised the expectations for the film manifold by showcasing its larger-than-life scale, jaw-dropping stunts, and a uniue new look for Shah Rukh. Naturally, comparisons are being drawn to Pathaan, the actor’s previous (and biggest ever) hit. And if trade experts are to be believed, Jawan is poised to overtake Pathaan with its opening day collections.

Will Jawan beat Pathaan’s opening day record?

Pathaan was Shah Rukh’s comeback to the big screen in over four years. It netted Rs 57 crore in India on its opening day, including a record Rs 55 crore in Hindi alone. Trade insiders say that while it will be difficult for Jawan to match up to Pathaan’s Hindi numbers, as a whole, it will still be a huge hit. Trade analyst Atul Mohan says, “Pathaan was an emotional blockbuster. People rallied behind Shah Rukh Khan, who had been going through a tough time both personally and professionally. Many people who never watch films went to theatre twice or thrice for that. So, it will be difficult for Jawan to replicate that. But as per current trends, it would be safe to say that this film should open to Rs 40-45 crore in Hindi alone.”

Jawan’s big advantage – the south factor

But Jawan has something that Pathaan did not – a big market in the outh, particularly in Tamil Nadu. The film has been directed by Atlee, a huge name in the Tamil industry having hits like Bigil and Mersal with Vijay. Then, the film also includes Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist and marks Nayanthara’s Bollywood debut. On top of all that is the fact that the music has been composed by Anirudh, arguably the most popular composer in Kollywood right now. “It is essentially being seen as an Atlee film with Shah Rukh Khan,” argues trade analyst Ramesh Bala, adding, “Because of Atlee’s name, the film will get a good opening in Tamil Nadu and should easily do Rs 10 crore in the state alone on its opening day.”

In comparison, Pathaan had done a business of Rs 50 lakh in Tamil on day one. This advantage will take Jawan past Pathaan. Atul Mohan adds, “If you add the Tamil-Telugu collection, then yes, Jawan will beat Pathaan, or rather should beat Pathaan in terms of opening day numbers.”

Can Jawan beat Pathaan’s Rs 1050 crore lifetime haul?

But Pathaan was more than just the opening day. Buoyed by positive review and word of mouth, the film sustained that breakneck pace of earning, breaking records left, right, and centre. By the time, it ended its run with a global haul of Rs 1050 crore, it was the second-highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Can Jawan beat that mark? Trade experts say it all depends on the content. Ramesh Bala argues, “Beyond the opening day, it all depends on what kind of a film it is and if it is received well. But even if it is slightly above average, Jawan will do great business across India. And the odd chance that it is a great film, it may just break box office records.” Atul Mohan echoes this sentiment and adds, “It is truly a pan-India film where you have a nationally relevant superstar and a very powerful support cast helmed by a director with a great track record. If it sustains well, there is no reason why it should not earn Rs 150-200 crore from south alone.”

Jawan will hit the cinema screens on September 7. It will have the advantage of an extended weekend as it releases on a Thursday on the occasion of Janmashtami. There are still seven weeks to go for the release and the promotions are only beginning now. A lot can change between then and now but there is one certainty – Jawan is the most-anticipated Indian film right now, just like Pathaan was six months ago.