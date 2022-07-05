Jawan: Vijay Sethupathi to replace Rana Daggubati as antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan starrer actioner?

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan-Vijay Sethupathi/File photos

Starring Shah Rukh Khan in the leading role, Jawan is one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema as it unites the biggest Bollywood star with Atlee, one of the most promising Tamil filmmakers for a pan-India film. Since Shah Rukh's first look with his face covered in a bandage was released, there has been huge excitement among the fans about each and every detail of the film.

And if recent reports are to be believed, the film has got bigger and better with the inclusion of Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist. The makers initially approached the Baahubali star Rana Daggubati for the villain role, but due to his busy schedule, he couldn't be a part of the film, and thus, the makers have now offered the film to the Super Deluxe star.

Vijay Sethupathi's recent villainous avatar as Santhanam in Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram was one of the highlights of the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial. Well, it seems that the National Award-winning actor has impressed not just the makers of Jawan, but also the makers of Pushpa: The Rule, the upcoming sequel of Allu Arjun's blockbuster.



READ | Pushpa The Rule: Vijay Sethupathi to be a part of Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna starrer sequel?

Vijay is also in talks to play the main villain in Pushpa 2, as per the latest reports which also state that he was supposed to star in Pushpa: The Rise as a forest officer but due to date issues, he couldn't be a part of the film and thus, has now been offered to play the role of a senior police officer in the film set to go on floors in September or October 2022.

Meanwhile, Nayanthara is the leading lady in Jawan but Deepika Padukone is also rumoured to be playing a crucial cameo in the film slated to release on June 2, 2023.