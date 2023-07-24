Headlines

Gyanvapi row: SC orders no invasive work at premises, agrees to hear mosque panel's plea at 2 pm

Bro trailer Twitter reaction: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's fantasy comedy will be 'epic entertainer', say netizens

Uttarakhand: Yamunotri, Badrinath Highway blocked due to falling debris

Mukesh Ambani to launch affordable Reliance JioBook 4G laptop on July 31, design revealed

CBSE Supplementary Results 2023: CBSE Compartment Results for class 10, 12 to be out THIS date, tentative dates here

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Jawan: Vijay Sethupathi is 'the dealer of death' in Atlee film, Shah Rukh Khan unveils his villainous look

This Indian actor is the only man to win international Best Actress award; it's not Kamal Haasan, Govinda, Akshay, Nawaz

Gyanvapi row: SC orders no invasive work at premises, agrees to hear mosque panel's plea at 2 pm

10 longest running TV serials in India

7 superfoods to increase fertility

8 superfoods that slow down aging

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

This Indian actor is the only man to win international Best Actress award; it's not Kamal Haasan, Govinda, Akshay, Nawaz

Jawan: Vijay Sethupathi is 'the dealer of death' in Atlee film, Shah Rukh Khan unveils his villainous look

Bro trailer Twitter reaction: Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej's fantasy comedy will be 'epic entertainer', say netizens

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Jawan: Vijay Sethupathi is 'the dealer of death' in Atlee film, Shah Rukh Khan unveils his villainous look

Jawan features Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist and marks the Bollywood debut of 'lady superstar' Nayanthara and filmmaker Atlee.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 12:30 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the third poster of Jawan on Monday, July 24, showcasing Vijay Sethupathi's villainous look from Atlee directorial. The poster introduces the National Award-winning actor as 'the dealer of death' and shows him wearing black sunglasses in his suave look.

Sharing Vijay's posters in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "There's no stopping him...or is there? Watch out!  #VijaySethupathi #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu." This has definitely left the audiences intrigued and excited about Vijay's role in the film.

Jawan has actress Nayanthara, known as 'Lady Superstar' in South cinema, and filmmaker Atlee making their Bollywood debut. The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal actress has previously worked with Atlee in his debut film Raja Rani (2013) and his last film Bigil (2019). He has directed two other films in between, Theri (2016) and Mersal (2017). Except for Atlee's first film, his other three films featured Thalapathy Vijay and have been huge blockbusters, turning out to be among the highest-grossing films in Tamil cinema.

The Shah Rukh Khan film could also have been the Bollywood debut of Vijay Sethupathi, but that's not the case. Vijay's first Hindi release is a film called Mumbaikar, which premiered on JioCinema last month and went unnoticed by many. Mumbaikar is an official remake of the Tamil superhit film Maanagaram (2017), which marked the directorial debut of Lokesh Kanagaraj. Vijay and Lokesh collaborated on the blockbuster action thriller Master (2021), headlined by Thalapathy Vijay.

Coming back to Jawan, also starring Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya among others, the Shah Rukh Khan film is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner. It is slated to release worldwide in theatres on September 7, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

READ | Meet Atlee, director of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, started work at 19, gave Thalapathy Vijay biggest hit of his career

 

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Avinash, Falaq, Jiya are acting over-smart, their game is restricted to gossip, arguments | Opinion

Sunny Leone recalls receiving support from Aamir Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Sonam Kapoor after controversial 2016 interview

Meet Delhi-born MIT student who created device that can order pizza or Subway with your mind

WhatsApp rolls out new video call feature for Apple iPhones, users can also silent unknown calls

'If you get out like this..': Zaheer Khan criticizes Indian star for getting out playing white-ball shot in 2nd Test

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Streaming This Week: Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tiku Weds Sheru, Kafas, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Meet Rahul Bhat, once star of hit TV show Heena who quit acting for over 10 years, now stars in Anurag Kashyap's Kennedy

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha, Sunny Leone poses with family

Esha Gupta raises the temperature in shimmery bodycon dress with plunging neckline at IIFA, fans drool over her hotness

Viral Photos of the Day: Arjun Kapoor celebrates birthday with paps, Huma Qureshi raises fashion bar high

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE