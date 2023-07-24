Jawan: Vijay Sethupathi is 'the dealer of death' in Atlee film, Shah Rukh Khan unveils his villainous look

Jawan features Vijay Sethupathi as the main antagonist and marks the Bollywood debut of 'lady superstar' Nayanthara and filmmaker Atlee.

Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the third poster of Jawan on Monday, July 24, showcasing Vijay Sethupathi's villainous look from Atlee directorial. The poster introduces the National Award-winning actor as 'the dealer of death' and shows him wearing black sunglasses in his suave look.

Sharing Vijay's posters in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages, Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "There's no stopping him...or is there? Watch out! #VijaySethupathi #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu." This has definitely left the audiences intrigued and excited about Vijay's role in the film.

There's no stopping him... or is there? Watch out! #VijaySethupathi #JawanPrevue Out Now! #Jawan releasing worldwide on 7th September 2023, in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu. pic.twitter.com/BdD3OKttMZ — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 24, 2023

Jawan has actress Nayanthara, known as 'Lady Superstar' in South cinema, and filmmaker Atlee making their Bollywood debut. The Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal actress has previously worked with Atlee in his debut film Raja Rani (2013) and his last film Bigil (2019). He has directed two other films in between, Theri (2016) and Mersal (2017). Except for Atlee's first film, his other three films featured Thalapathy Vijay and have been huge blockbusters, turning out to be among the highest-grossing films in Tamil cinema.

The Shah Rukh Khan film could also have been the Bollywood debut of Vijay Sethupathi, but that's not the case. Vijay's first Hindi release is a film called Mumbaikar, which premiered on JioCinema last month and went unnoticed by many. Mumbaikar is an official remake of the Tamil superhit film Maanagaram (2017), which marked the directorial debut of Lokesh Kanagaraj. Vijay and Lokesh collaborated on the blockbuster action thriller Master (2021), headlined by Thalapathy Vijay.

Coming back to Jawan, also starring Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Girija Oak, and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya among others, the Shah Rukh Khan film is produced by Gauri Khan and co-produced by Gaurav Verma under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner. It is slated to release worldwide in theatres on September 7, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.



READ | Meet Atlee, director of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, started work at 19, gave Thalapathy Vijay biggest hit of his career