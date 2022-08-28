Jawan: Vijay Sethupathi charged this WHOPPING amount to play antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan's film?

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan-Vijay Sethupathi/File photos

Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan is one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema as it unites King Khan with one of the most commercially successful filmmakers, Atlee. Vijay Sethupathi's publicist had confirmed earlier this month that the Super Deluxe star will be playing the antagonist role in the actioner.

Now, as per the latest report, Vijay Sethupathi has charged the whopping amount of Rs 21 crore, his maximum fee to date for Shah Rukh Khan's film which stars Nayanthara as the leading lady. The actor has upped his fee after being part of two commercially successful Tamil films this year, Vikram and Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal.

"This is the maximum that Sethupathi has charged for a feature film till date and the hike in fees has come post the tremendous appreciation he got for his performance in Vikram. While he was in talks for Jawan for a while now, the paperwork happened post the thunderous success of Vikram. He has upped his fees from Rs 15 crore to Rs 21 crore for Jawan. He had to leave two films to be a part of this one. But the character is so powerful that he didn’t mind letting go of other projects. Atlee has churned out a role that got Vijay very excited", a source was quoted telling Pinkvilla.

Before Jawan, Vijay Sethupathi is all to make his Bollywood debut with the Sriram Raghavan thriller Merry Christmas opposite Katrina Kaif slated to release in cinemas on December 23 this year. The film will clash with Ranveer Singh's Cirkus and Tiger Shroff's Ganapath at the box office.



A pan-India release, the Atlee directorial will be released on June 2, 2023, in five languages namely Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's actioner Pathaan and Rajkumar Hirani's comedy Dunki next year.