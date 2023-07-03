Jawan trailer to be attached with this film in cinemas, sources say Shah Rukh Khan's action avatar will 'blow fans away'

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

The trailer of the much-anticipated Shah Rukh Khan film Jawan is set to be out sooner than expected. While fans had been anticipating launch of the film’s teaser this month, if sources are to be believed, the film’s trailer may just launch in July itself. As per industry sources, the trailer of Jawan will be attached to the theatrical prints of Hollywood film Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One. The Tom Cruise-starrer is set to release on July 12.

Jawan is Shah Rukh’s second release of the year. His first – Pathaan – was a monumental success, grossing over Rs 1000 crore worldwide and becoming the highest-grossing Hindi film in India. Naturally, the excitement and buzz around Jawan is unprecedented. After the film’s release was delayed from June to September, fans were waiting for any update on the teaser or trailer.

On Monday, freelance journalist Rahul Raut tweeted, “BEGIN THE COUNTDOWN FOR #ShahRukhKhan's NEXT RELEASE... Get ready for the #JawanTrailer — releasing in theatres with the prints of #MissionImpossibleDeadReckoning... The exact date for trailer launch will be announced soon!”

Industry sources confirm that the trailer of Jawan will indeed be attached to Mission Impossible 7. Sources also say that the action avatar of Shah Rukh Khan will blow the fans’ minds away. The action thriller is directed by Atlee Kumar, the Tamil filmmaker best known for hits like Theri, Mersal, and Bigil. His collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay in Kollywood has been a hit and fans are anticipating a similar result with Jawan. The film also marks the Bollywood debut of south stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi

Produced by Shah Rukh's production company Red Chillies Entertainment and Gauri Khan, Jawan is set to release in theatres on September 7.