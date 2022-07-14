Jawan: Thalapathy Vijay to make a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer actioner?

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan poster, Thalapathy Vijay/File photos

Jawan has become one of the most awaited and exciting films in Indian cinema as new updates keep emerging about some of the finest actors joining the film's cast headed by Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara. After Deepika Padukone and Vijay Sethupathi, now there are reports stating that Thalapathy Vijay has agreed to star in the Atlee directorial.

As per the latest reports, the Beast star will make a cameo in Jawan and he has agreed to do so without charging even a single penny for the same. Well, the remuneration part shouldn't come as a surprise since Atlee has given three blockbusters to Vijay namely Theri, Mersal, and Bigil.



READ | Shah Rukh Khan poses with Vijay Sethupathi, Atlee at Nayanthara's wedding, netizens call them 'Team Jawan'

Earlier, it was reported that Vijay Sethupathi's negative act in the recent blockbuster Vikram co-starring Kamal Haasan and Fahadh Faasil has impressed the makers of Jawan so much that he has been cast as the main antagonist in the film replacing Rana Daggubati, who opted out of the project due to his scheduling conflicts.

Deepika Padukone is also rumoured to make a cameo as Shah Rukh Khan's wife in the film's flashback sequences in the film since Jawan reportedly features King Khan in double roles as a father and a son and the latter is paired up opposite Nayanthara. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was earlier approached for this part but she wants to star alongside the Pathaan actor in a full-fledged role and hence declined to be part of the film, as per reports.

Since the first look of Shah Rukh was released in a bandaged face, the film has created excitement among the audience. A pan-India release, Jawan has locked its release date as June 2, 2023, and will be releasing in five languages namely Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.