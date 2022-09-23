Jawan: Thalapathy Vijay to make cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan's film? Director Atlee's latest photo sparks rumours

Thalapathy Vijay-Atlee-SRK/Twitter

Badshah of Bollywood Shah Rukh Khan is all set to take over 2023 as he plans to return to the silver screen after a gap of four long years with three highly-anticipated films namely Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki. While Pathaan will be SRK's first release in the theatres in 2023, his film with South director Atlee has also been making headlines with its posters leaving fans wanting for more.

Speaking of Jawan, the recent rumour is that Telegu star Thalapathy Vijay is expected to be a part of the film. But where did this rumour start from? Well, on Saturday, Atlee dropped a photo with Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay on his Twitter handle, and captioned it," "What more can I ask on my bday, the best bday ever wit my pillars. My dear @iamsrk sir & ennoda annae ennoda thalapathy @actorvijay." The post sparked rumours, of Thalapathy Vijay being part of Atlee's upcoming flick Jawan.

Since the picture was dropped on the internet, it created an immense buzz, leaving fans curious and eager to witness the duo in one frame. A fan commented, "An iconic picture! #ThalapathyVijay and #ShahRukhKhan are easily the two biggest superstars in the history of Indian cinema. Blockbuster after blockbuster, unmatched superstardom & never-ending craze. The two biggest money-spinners of the country." Another shared, "Rolex reach. Now Vijay accepted the cameo. Inspirational suriya." "I just can't believe this. Is this true? Please confirm", a fan questioned.

This is not the first time when the rumours of the Beast star are floating on the Internet. Previously a picture of the 'two' was doing the rounds on social media, where Shah Rukh was seen wearing a white shirt and Vijay sported a purple shirt.

Helmed by Atlee Kumar, Jawan is produced by Gauri Khan, and presented by Red Chillies Entertainment. The film's first look poster shared by Shah Rukh Khan has already created quite a buzz, especially with King Khan's uncanny look. Jawan is set to hit the theatres on June 2, 2023, across five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.