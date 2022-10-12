Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan books five-star hotel rooms for fans, meets them individually

Credit: SRKCFC/Instagram

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan has a huge fan following across the world, however, only a few lucky fans get to meet the Pathaan actor in real. Recently, SRK not only met his lucky fans but also booked rooms in a lavish five-star hotel in Chennai.

Yes! You heard that right. Shah Rukh Khan recently went to Chennai for the shoot of his film Jawan where he greeted his fans and treated them to a lavish stay. One of his fan pages SRKChennaiFC took to Twitter and dropped photos of fans with the superstar. Sharing the photos, he wrote, “Our #Chennai family with King @iamsrk. Thank You Sir & Team For Everything.”

The owner of the account Sudhir Kothari interacted with News 18 and revealed how he met the Pathaan actor. He stated, “I reached out to Pooja Dadlani ma’am and Karuna (Badwal) ma’am who manage sir. They spoke to sir, who said that he would like to meet us once he finishes the shoot.”

He added, “After a few days I got a call that sir will meet us on October 8 which was the day when he wrapped up the Chennai schedule of Jawan.” Sudhir was asked to select 20 people from his fan club to meet SRK. The actor booked rooms at five-star for these 20 people. He said, “A manager along with two butlers were allotted to us and we could order anything from the menu. Sir told his staff that he would like to meet us individually in his suite. He gave us all enough time to interact, click pictures and even present him with our gifts. He didn’t rush and was very gentle and soft-spoken and heard everyone and interacted really sweetly.”