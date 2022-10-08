Search icon
Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan says Rajinikanth 'blessed our sets', Thalapathy Vijay fed him delicious food

Jawan director Atlee thanked Shah Rukh Khan for shooting the actioner in Chennai and wrote, 'King is a King always'.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 08, 2022, 04:24 PM IST

Jawan poster/File photo

Headlined by Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan is one of the most awaited films in Indian cinema as the actioner will mark the first collaboration between the Swades actor and the Tamil filmmaker Atlee, who has delivered blockbusters such as Theri, Mersal, and Bigil with Thalapathy Vijay.

The film wrapped up its Chennai schedule on Friday, October 7, and Shah Rukh Khan took to his Twitter account and shared that he had a blast shooting for the film in Tamil Nadu's capital. Summing up his experience filming Jawan for 30 days in Chennai, SRK wrote that Rajinikanth 'blessed' their sets, and Thalapathy Vijay fed him with delicious food.

The superstar added that he saw a film with the leading lady Nayanthara, partied with the music composer Anirudh Ravichander, and had deep discussions with Vijay Sethupathi, who plays the antagonist. He even thanked the director Atlee and his wife Priya Mohan for their hospitality, adding that he needs to learn the Chicken 65 recipe. Anirudh dropped hearts emojis in the comments section, while Vijay Sethupathi retweeted his tweet. 

Sharing his tweet, Atlee thanked King Khan and said that it was a pleasure to have him in Chennai as he called it the 'most memorable' schedule in his career. He even thanked the Chennai Express actor for shooting for the film in Chennai as the filmmaker said that it benefitted thousands of families and concluded that 'King is a King always'. Atlee's wife Priya Mohan also quote-tweeted the Ra.One actor, thanked him for his 'abundant love and care', and stated that the recipe for Chicken 65 is on its way.

READ | Shah Rukh Khan poses with Vijay Sethupathi, Atlee at Nayanthara's wedding, netizens call them 'Team Jawan'

A pan-India release, the Atlee directorial will be released on June 2, 2023, in five languages namely Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's actioner Pathaan and Rajkumar Hirani's comedy Dunki next year.

DNA Originals
More

