Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming actioner trends on Twitter, netizens call it 'bawaal, dhamaka'

The teaser of Khan's upcoming actioner Jawan has set the digital world on fire, and SRKians can't control their feeling over Atlee's film.

Author:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Updated: Jun 03, 2022, 08:21 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan's fans are rejoicing the fact that the actor will have 3 major releases in 2023. The teaser of Khan's upcoming actioner Jawan has set the digital world on fire, and SRKians can't control their feeling over Atlee's film. Several fans of the actor have shared their reaction about Jawan, and they are going gaga over Khan's rugged look, the intense promising plot, and his collaboration with acclaimed director Atlee. 

Here are the reactions

On Friday, June 3, SRK uploaded the teaser video of Jawan, and it left netizens amazed. Jawan, a gigantic action entertainer starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Atlee, has finally been revealed by Red Chillies Entertainment. The film is expected to be a spectacular event film with high-octane action sequences and a cast of Indian actors.  Talking about the film, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come”.

 Talking about creating Jawan, director Atlee said, “Jawan has something in it for everyone be it actions, emotions, drama all woven in to create a visual spectacle. I want to give the audiences an exceptional experience, an event which they all can enjoy together and who better to deliver it than Shah Rukh Khan himself, presented like never before”.

Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and produced by Gauri Khan, is released by Red Chillies Entertainment. Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan's first pan-India film, will be released on June 2, 2023, in five languages. 

