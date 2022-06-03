Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming actioner trends on Twitter, netizens call it 'bawaal, dhamaka'

Jawan

Shah Rukh Khan's fans are rejoicing the fact that the actor will have 3 major releases in 2023. The teaser of Khan's upcoming actioner Jawan has set the digital world on fire, and SRKians can't control their feeling over Atlee's film. Several fans of the actor have shared their reaction about Jawan, and they are going gaga over Khan's rugged look, the intense promising plot, and his collaboration with acclaimed director Atlee.

Here are the reactions

In 2023 January - King @iamsrk will set new box-office records with #Pathaan.



In June 2023 - He will break his Own Records with #Jawan & Set New Standards at Box-office.



In Dec 2023 - He will again break all his previous records with #Dunki.



2023 - The Year is His Only. pic.twitter.com/0qWVO5aZRx — Arijit (@SRKzArijit) June 3, 2022

EARTH SHATTERING START



RECORD BREAKING BUSINESS



MEGA BLOCKBUSTER VERDICT #JawanTeaser is BAWAAL!! Ye hai asli PAN INDIA FILM!! #Atlee seems to be in his top game again. And #ShahRukhKhan, uff…taali maar, seeti maar hoga #Jawan. Releases on 2nd June 2023. — Aavishkaar (@aavishhkar) June 3, 2022

Each and Everyone of South industry praising #atlee and #ShahRukhKhan for his movie #jawan.



This is called Shahdom — R U P E S H (@SRKianRupesh05) June 3, 2022

On Friday, June 3, SRK uploaded the teaser video of Jawan, and it left netizens amazed. Jawan, a gigantic action entertainer starring Shah Rukh Khan and directed by Atlee, has finally been revealed by Red Chillies Entertainment. The film is expected to be a spectacular event film with high-octane action sequences and a cast of Indian actors. Talking about the film, Shah Rukh Khan said, “Jawan is a universal story that goes beyond languages, geographies and is for all to enjoy. Credit goes to Atlee for creating this unique film, which has also been a fantastic experience for me as I love action films! The teaser is the just tip of the iceberg and gives a glimpse into what’s to come”.

Talking about creating Jawan, director Atlee said, “Jawan has something in it for everyone be it actions, emotions, drama all woven in to create a visual spectacle. I want to give the audiences an exceptional experience, an event which they all can enjoy together and who better to deliver it than Shah Rukh Khan himself, presented like never before”.

Jawan, starring Shah Rukh Khan and produced by Gauri Khan, is released by Red Chillies Entertainment. Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan's first pan-India film, will be released on June 2, 2023, in five languages.