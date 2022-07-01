Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan-Nayanthara starrer’s streaming rights sold to OTT platform for Rs 120 crore?

Shah Rukh Khan /Instagram

In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan will return to the big screen with three consecutive films. Fans have praised Shah Rukh's rugged appearance in Jawan as the title announcement trailer promises an action-packed, adrenaline-pumping encounter. The movie Jawan, which was made by SRK's home banner and is directed by Atlee, also features Thalaaivi Nayanthara, a leading lady from the South. According to a Bollywood Life report, Jawan appears to have locked down a huge pre-release agreement. According to the report, Netflix paid a hefty Rs 120 Crore for the digital streaming rights to Jawan. However, SRK, Red Chillies, or Atlee have yet to acknowledge or address the claims.

Shah Rukh Khan recently spoke about the film during an Instagram live session, SRK said, “There is still a long way to go. There is not much I can tell you about Jawan except the fact that I am having a great time as an actor. And Atlee, the director, it is a different kind of film. Everybody has seen his work. He makes outstanding mass oriented films, again a genre I have never done. So, I wanted to try my hands on it. And I think me and Atlee have good chemistry. I bring in some (to the film), he brings in some. Whatever we have done of Jawan is thrilling and exciting.”

On June 2, 2023, Jawan will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The next movie SRK will appear in is Pathaan, which also has Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in crucial parts. According to many media sources, the Siddharth Anand-directed film is a part of YRF's spy universe, which also includes the Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif-starring Tiger 3 and the War sequel starring Hrithik Roshan. Shah Rukh recently signed up to feature with Taapsee Pannu in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki.