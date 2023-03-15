Search icon
Jawan: Release of Atlee's Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi-starrer postponed to October? Here’s what we know

Release of Jawan, the Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi starrer action film, has reportedly been pushed to October from June.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 15, 2023, 12:33 PM IST

Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan

The wait to see Shah Rukh Khan on screen after Pathaan’s success may be a bit longer than anticipated. At least that is what the current reports are claiming. The actor’s next release – Jawan – is reportedly being delayed for release by four months due to pending post-production work. However, there is no official word on the matter so far.

Jawan, directed by Atlee, and marking Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi’s Bollywood debut, is slated to be released in theatres on June 2. The shoot is currently in progress and is supposed to be wrapped by next month, following which post-production work will begin. While director Atlee is confident that the film can release in time, a new report has claimed that the makers are mulling to delay the release.

A Bollywood Hungama report says that Atlee is also discussing a possible new release date for the film in case post production isn’t completed in time. The film is being mounted on a huge scale with high-flying action and large-scale VFX and the team fears a June release may be cutting it too close. The report says that the film is targetting a potential October release as a backup now.

Jawan is produced by Shah Rukh’s Red Chillies Entertainment and reportedly also includes a cameo from south superstar Vijay, who has previously collaborated with Atlee in a number of films. Jawan is a mass action entertainer and is being billed as Shah Rukh’s first pan-India film.

The actor recently returned to the big screen after a five-year hiatus in Pathaan. The Yash Raj Films action adventure broke several box office records in a miraculous run at the box office and has already grossed over Rs 1000 crores worldwide. It is not only the highest-grossing Indian film of theyear but also one of the highest-grossing Indian films ever.

