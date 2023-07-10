Headlines

Delhi excise policy: SC to hear Manish Sisodia’s bail plea on July 14 amid wife’s health emergency

Instagram Thread to get auto-delete posts feature, here’s how it will work

Jawan prevue: Shah Rukh Khan's villainous avatar, bald look, Deepika Padukone's cameo steal the show in Atlee's actioner

Meet Rashi Bagga, hired for record-breaking salary, not from IIT, IIM, NIT her package is…

Lived in Mumbai chawl, founded Rs 4,14,000 crore company, he is not Dhirubhai Ambani

Jawan prevue: Shah Rukh Khan's villainous avatar, bald look, Deepika Padukone's cameo steal the show in Atlee's actioner

Jawan prevue showcases Shah Rukh Khan in a never-seen-before look and also gives a glimpse into the action-packed world created by Atlee. The film releases in cinemas on September 7.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 10:46 AM IST

The prevue promises an action-packed blockbuster featuring Shah Rukh Khan's villainous avatar. Deepika Padukone is also seen in her special appearance. It also gives us a glimpse of Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi's characters. Sanya Malhotra is also seen for a brief moment. It ends with SRK's never-seen-before bald look, which is the main highlight of the prevue.

Jawan marks the Bollywood debut of filmmaker Atlee, who has delivered three huge blockbusters with Thalapathy Vijay namely Theri, Mersal, and Bigil, in the Tamil cinema. The filmmaker made his directorial debut with the romantic comedy-drama Raja Rani starring Arya and Nayanthara in 2013 and the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is his fifth film. Nayanthara, one of the most successful actresses in Indian cinema with Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films to her credit, will also begin her Bollywood journey with the upcoming actioner.

The National Award-winning actor Vijay Sethupathi plays the main antagonist in Jawan. His first Hindi film Mumbaikar, which also featured Vikrant Massey, Tanya Maniktala, and Ranvir Shorey among others, premiered on JioCinema last month. The Santosh Sivan directorial is the remake of the 2017 Tamil superhit film Maanagaram, which marked the directorial debut of Lokesh Kanagaraj. Jawan will mark Sethpupathi's first Hindi theatrical release. He also has Sriram Raghavan's thriller Merry Christmas with Katrina Kaif lined up for release.

Produced by Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan under their banner Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan will hit cinemas worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages on September 7. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander while Kumaar has written the lyrics, with Irshad Kamil acting as a guest lyricist. The dialogues are penned down by Sumit Arora, while the screenplay is written by Atlee and S. Ramanagirivasan.

