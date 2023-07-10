Jawan prevue reaction: Twitter users say Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara 'surpassed sky-high expectations'

Everyone on social media is talking about Jawan directed by Atlee Kumar starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi.

Everyone on social media is talking about the film directed by Atlee Kumar. Netizens took to Twitter and said that the film surpassed their expections. One of the social media users wrote, “See all. The looks of #shahrukhkhan sir and #VijaySethupathi sir. They look bad**s in #JawanPrevue. I can't wait to see #jawan movie in 1day 1show. 7th september 2023 date yaad rakh le sb. @iamsrk @VijaySethuOffl.”

The second one said, “It's been a while since we had a female rap portion, so this sounds incredibly refreshing. NGL, the song is terrific. Lady Kash is the female singer.” The third one said, “I am not an SRK fan, but I love the trailer of #Jawan, better than Salaar.” The fourth one said, “SRK is killing it obviously, but can we hype Nayanthara a little more? If she were to make her Hindi debut 15 years back, many Bollywood girls would've gone jobless already. #Jawan.”

The fifth one said, “Finally, the waiting is over. The king is back, once again to blow our minds with his awesome action-packed movie #Jawan.” The fourth one said, “Trailers aisa banao ki 4 actors ke fans ko burnol ki jarurat pade.” The fifth one said, “#Jawan though its trending for Sharukh, note karlo, after the release, Vijay sethupathi and Nayanthara will steal the limelight! they are performers! #JawanTrailer.”

The sixth one said, “Booom #Jawan is a dynamite @iamsrk in rampage mode , Kya Khatarnak Movie Bana Dala @Atlee_dir Bhai saab. This one looking Massive & Dhamakedar @NayantharaU @VijaySethuOffl.” The seventh one said, “#Jawan looks like a better and a classier version of Pathaan.”

Jawan marks the Bollywood debut of filmmaker Atlee, who has delivered three huge blockbusters with Thalapathy Vijay namely Theri, Mersal, and Bigil, in the Tamil cinema. The filmmaker made his directorial debut with the romantic comedy-drama Raja Rani starring Arya and Nayanthara in 2013 and the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is his fifth film. Nayanthara, one of the most successful actresses in Indian cinema with Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films to her credit, will also begin her Bollywood journey with the upcoming actioner.

Produced by Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan under their banner Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan will hit cinemas worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages on September 7. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander while Kumaar has written the lyrics, with Irshad Kamil acting as a guest lyricist. The dialogues are penned down by Sumit Arora, while the screenplay is written by Atlee and S. Ramanagirivasan.