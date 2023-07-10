Jawan prevue reaction: Twitter users say Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara 'surpassed sky-high expectations'

Headlines

Meet IPS Archit Chandak, IITian married to IAS officer; who turned down Rs 35 lakh job for UPSC dream, rank was…

Salaar director Prashanth Neel knows what he wants, says Tinnu Anand

Sara Ali Khan opens up about different levels of success she ticked after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Couple charged Rs 24 lakh for single Uber ride; here's what happened

Monsoon triggers waterlogging in Delhi, Gurugram, Noida; netizens flood Twitter with memes

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Meet IPS Archit Chandak, IITian married to IAS officer; who turned down Rs 35 lakh job for UPSC dream, rank was…

Salaar director Prashanth Neel knows what he wants, says Tinnu Anand

Sara Ali Khan opens up about different levels of success she ticked after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Monsoon diseases: Tips to avoid health problems

10 impressive health benefits of saffron (kesar)

Best monsoon places to visit in Delhi 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

From family of farmers to most popular K-pop singer, a look at BTS' V aka Kim Tae-hyung's inspiring journey

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

DNA | Bihar's sensational saga: Baba Bageshwar's unprecedented craze outshines the ruling party!

Odisha Train Accident: More than 200 dead & 900 injured in a tragic three-train accident in Balasore

Whip appointed by the political party is the valid Whip: Advocate Siddharth Shinde on SC verdict

Amid divorce rumours, Ranveer Singh drops romantic photo with Deepika Padukone

Jawan prevue reaction: Twitter users say Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara 'surpassed sky-high expectations'

Viral video: Anushka Sharma takes a stroll in London, Virat Kohli turns photographer on their day out with Vamika, watch

Homebollywood

bollywood

Jawan prevue reaction: Twitter users say Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara 'surpassed sky-high expectations'

Everyone on social media is talking about Jawan directed by Atlee Kumar starring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 10, 2023, 04:14 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Everyone on social media is talking about the film directed by Atlee Kumar. Netizens took to Twitter and said that the film surpassed their expections. One of the social media users wrote, “See all. The looks of #shahrukhkhan sir and #VijaySethupathi sir. They look bad**s in #JawanPrevue. I can't wait to see #jawan movie in 1day 1show. 7th september 2023 date yaad rakh le sb. @iamsrk @VijaySethuOffl.”

The second one said, “It's been a while since we had a female rap portion, so this sounds incredibly refreshing. NGL, the song is terrific. Lady Kash is the female singer.” The third one said, “I am not an SRK fan, but I love the trailer of #Jawan, better than Salaar.” The fourth one said, “SRK is killing it obviously, but can we hype Nayanthara a little more? If she were to make her Hindi debut 15 years back, many Bollywood girls would've gone jobless already. #Jawan.”

The fifth one said, “Finally, the waiting is over. The king is back, once again to blow our minds with his awesome action-packed movie #Jawan.” The fourth one said, “Trailers aisa banao ki 4 actors ke fans ko burnol ki jarurat pade.” The fifth one said, “#Jawan though its trending for Sharukh, note karlo, after the release, Vijay sethupathi and Nayanthara will steal the limelight! they are performers! #JawanTrailer.”

The sixth one said, “Booom #Jawan is a dynamite @iamsrk in rampage mode , Kya Khatarnak Movie Bana Dala @Atlee_dir Bhai saab. This one looking Massive & Dhamakedar @NayantharaU @VijaySethuOffl.” The seventh one said, “#Jawan looks like a better and a classier version of Pathaan.”

Jawan marks the Bollywood debut of filmmaker Atlee, who has delivered three huge blockbusters with Thalapathy Vijay namely Theri, Mersal, and Bigil, in the Tamil cinema. The filmmaker made his directorial debut with the romantic comedy-drama Raja Rani starring Arya and Nayanthara in 2013 and the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is his fifth film. Nayanthara, one of the most successful actresses in Indian cinema with Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films to her credit, will also begin her Bollywood journey with the upcoming actioner.

Produced by Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan under their banner Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan will hit cinemas worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages on September 7. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander while Kumaar has written the lyrics, with Irshad Kamil acting as a guest lyricist. The dialogues are penned down by Sumit Arora, while the screenplay is written by Atlee and S. Ramanagirivasan.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IMD weather update: Heavy rainfall predicted in North India for 5 days, check forecast for Delhi, Noida, Gurugram

Pakistan threatens to withdraw from ODI World Cup 2023 if...

Deepika Padukone gives a shoutout to husband Ranveer Singh a day after his birthday

RRR Fever: Ram Charan And Jr NTR To Feature In Sequel

Why do some people have freckles? Here's how they form

MORE

MOST VIEWED

5 times Aashram star Tridha Choudhury made heads turn with her drool-worthy photos

From family of farmers to most popular K-pop singer, a look at BTS' V aka Kim Tae-hyung's inspiring journey

Meet Tejaswini Kolhapure, Shraddha Kapoor's aunt, plays Rambha Ma in Karishma Tanna's Netflix series Scoop

In pics: 5 times The Kerala Story star Yogita Bihani set internet on fire with her glamorous looks

Meet actress Shreya Narayan, great-granddaughter of India's 1st president, has worked with Ranbir Kapoor, Jimmy Sheirgil

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE