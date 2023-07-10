Jawan prevue: Lokesh Kanagaraj, Sreedhar Pillai call Shah Rukh Khan's film fire, say Atlee's Hindi debut is 'rocking'

Not only fans but Bollywood and South celebs’ praised the makers of Jawan, directed by Atlee, starring Shah Rukh Khan.

On Monday, the makers of Jawan dropped the prevue of the most-awaited film of the year which stars Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. The film marks the Bollywood debut of filmmaker Atlee. As soon as the prevue released, it started trending everywhere on social media.

Not only fans but Bollywood and South celebs’ praised the makers. Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote, “The World of Jawan is explosively stunning and exhilarating! What a way to make the debut brothers @Atlee_dir and @anirudhofficial@VijaySethuO ffl looks stunning as always! Congratulations and wishing the absolute best to the entire cast and crew of #Jawan.”

Sreedhar Pillai tweeted, “#Jawan what a stylish mass film from #ShahRukhKhan & #Atlee #Jawan is sure fire blockbuster!”

Actress Ridhi Dogra wrote, “Working with you was a masterclass/dream/adventure all rolled into one. Will always cherish The passion, conviction & joy you exuded on set. Thank you for making me a small part of the magnificent #Jawan7thSeptember2023 you’re a Geniuussssss!”

Director, Nelson Dilipkumar tweeted, “Superbbb gonna be a massive debut @Atlee_dir @anirudhofficial with @iamsrk sir.” Actress DD Neelakandan wrote, “Such incredible world can be created by @Atlee_dir , from being a Chennai boy to now being such an indomitable name in Indian cinema, ain’t nobody shows a mass hero like @Atlee_dir proud of you my dear .”

Filmmaker Harish Shankar tweeted, “Brooooo @Atlee_dir thats “F” awesome KingKhan all the way @iamsrk.” Meanwhile, Karan Johar wrote, ““BHAI!!!!! This is going to be a juggernaut of a blockbuster! And @atlee47 you have done it again! Wowww, can't wait!!! @imsrk.”

Jawan marks the Bollywood debut of filmmaker Atlee, who has delivered three huge blockbusters with Thalapathy Vijay namely Theri, Mersal, and Bigil, in the Tamil cinema. The filmmaker made his directorial debut with the romantic comedy-drama Raja Rani starring Arya and Nayanthara in 2013 and the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer is his fifth film. Nayanthara, one of the most successful actresses in Indian cinema with Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films to her credit, will also begin her Bollywood journey with the upcoming actioner.

Produced by Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan under their banner Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan will hit cinemas worldwide in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages on September 7. The music is composed by Anirudh Ravichander while Kumaar has written the lyrics, with Irshad Kamil acting as a guest lyricist. The dialogues are penned down by Sumit Arora, while the screenplay is written by Atlee and S. Ramanagirivasan.