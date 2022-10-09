Jawan: Atlee thanks Shah Rukh Khan for shooting actioner in Chennai, tweets 'king is a king always'

Atlee-Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

The Jawan team, including actors Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara, and Vijay Sethupathi, and the director Atlee wrapped up the Chennai schedule of the actioner recently. The Pathaan actor summed up his thirty days of shooting for the film in the capital of Tamil Nadu with a tweet in which he shared that the legendary actor Rajinikanth visited the sets and Thalapathy Vijay fed him delicious food.

Shah Rukh's tweet read, "Wot a 30 days blast RCE team! Thalaivar blessed our sets…saw movie with Nayanthara partied with @anirudhofficial deep discussions with @VijaySethuOffl & Thalapathy @actorvijay fed me delicious food. Thx @Atlee_dir & Priya for ur hospitality now need to learn Chicken 65 recipe!".

Quote-tweeting him, Atlee said that it was a pleasure to have him in Chennai as he called it the 'most memorable' schedule in his career. He even thanked the Chennai Express actor for agreeing to shoot the upcoming film in Chennai as it benefitted thousands of families. "King is a King always', he wrote in his tweet and added that he will soon meet the Swades actor in Mumbai, implying that the next schedule of Jawan will be held in India's financial capital.

Thank u sir it’s a honour & pleasure to have u here sir,most memorable schedule in my career,spl thanks to u for having the shoot happen in Chennai sir,1000s of family wer benefited “KING IS A KING ALWAYS”a big bow & respect to you sir love you sir

See you in Mumbai soon sir https://t.co/cOeXNnXAhV October 8, 2022

A pan-India release, the Atlee directorial will be released on June 2, 2023, in five languages namely Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. Apart from Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan will also be seen in Siddharth Anand's actioner Pathaan and Rajkumar Hirani's comedy Dunki next year.

Pathaan, which also features Deepika Padukone and John Abraham, is an action-packed thriller that releases in cinemas on January 25. The social comedy Dunki, also starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead, is set to release on December 22. SRK's last Hindi film Zero was released in 2018 but he has been seen in cameo roles in three movies this year - Rocketry, Laal Singh Chaddha, and Brahmastra Part One: Shiva.