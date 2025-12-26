FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BOLLYWOOD

Jawan actor Viraj Ghelani joins forces with Suryakumar Yadav, Sunil Chhetri for..., applauds celebrating unsung heroes: 'Ab tak process kar raha hu'

Viraj Ghelani, along with Suryakumar Yadav, Sunil Chhetri and Param Vir Chakra awardee Major Sanjay Kumar, attended the inaugural ceremony of Navi Mumbai International Airport. The actor-creator was in awe of the big achievement and took his thoughts to social media.

Simran Singh

Updated : Dec 26, 2025, 07:13 PM IST | Edited by : Simran Singh

Actor-content creator Viraj Ghelani (Jawan, Govinda Naam Mera), along with star cricketer Suryakumar Yadav and ace footballer Sunil Chhetri, were part of the inaugural ceremony of the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA).  The grand event marked a shift in how landmark moments are celebrated. The opening ceremony brought together sporting icons Suryakumar and Sunil, along with Viraj, as part of a procession that foregrounded contribution, service, and collective effort.

The opening parade reflected an India that was aspirational yet deeply grounded. Nation builders led the way, women energised the moment through traditional dhol tasha performances, and members of the Mitti Cafe team performed the National Anthem in Indian Sign Language—turning the ceremony into a powerful expression of inclusion and intent. The focus remained firmly on those who build, serve, and sustain the nation.

Viraj Ghelani on NMIA

Viraj took his thoughts about attending the grand launch and shared them on his social media. He dropped a carousel post on his Instagram, with a photo of him walking with Surya, the aeroplane getting honoured by water cannons, and an external look at the lavish airport premises. 

Sharing his views on the achievement, Viraj wrote in the caption, "Abhi tak process hi kar raha hoon NMIA launch day. Standing there and watching the first flight get a water cannon salute… honestly, kaafi beautiful scene tha." He further lauded the idea of celebrating the big moment with unsung heroes, "But the main thought behind the whole celebration was more beautiful. Sab log the. Our country’s heroes, people who quietly work every day, people who contribute to nation building, people who actually build things on the ground. Everyone was included, and that felt nice to see." The procession culminated with the hoisting of the national flag, signalling the start of NMIA’s journey as a people-first airport. Reportedly, attendees were personally welcomed and presented with hampers. 

The first flight landed at NMIA

The first commercial flight, IndiGo flight 6E460 from Bengaluru, landed at 8 am and was welcomed with a traditional water cannon salute. On its first day of operations, the airport handled 48 flights connecting nine domestic cities and served more than 4,000 passengers. As per the reports, peak traffic was seen in the early morning hours, indicating strong demand from its first day.

Who developed Navi Mumbai Airport?

The airport is expected to ease congestion at 'Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport' and support the region's long-term travel needs. It is developed and operated by Adani Airports Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
