'Jawaani Jaaneman' teaser: Saif Ali Khan brings back 'Cocktail' vibes and grooves to his chartbuster 'Ole Ole' too

Saif Ali Khan has two releases in January. The first one is Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior in which he plays the main antagonist Uday Bhan. While the second one is Jawaani Jaaneman wherein we will see the actor in a playboy avatar who has a grown-up daughter. Talking about the latter, the first look of Saif left an impressive mark on everyone as he is seen as a total casanova.

Now, the teaser of Jawaani Jaaneman is out. In the video, we see Saif who hooks up with every young girl possible in London and enjoying his singlehood to the fullest. The actor calls himself 'Sher' and roars showing his wildness and how much he is happily single. Moreover, the teaser also has the recreated version of Saif's popular 90s song 'Ole Ole'. We also see how he gets a reality check about his age when he spends time with his family.

Check out the teaser below:

Along with Saif, Jawaani Jaaneman also stars debutante Alaya F and Tabu in pivotal roles. The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar and is presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films and produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan, and Jay Shewakramani.

Jawaani Jaaneman is slated to release on January 31, 2020.

Talking about the film, Jackky had earlier said, "A fresh script, a fresh cast and a coming together of a fresh team. So expect the unexpected. Without giving away much about the film, the only thing I will say is that if you have laughed, cried or enjoyed with your family, that's exactly what you will do with our film!"