'Jawaani Jaaneman' song 'Ole Ole 2.0': Saif Ali Khan gives modern twist to his 90s superhit track

If there is one thing that 90s kids would definitely relate to, it would be Saif Ali Khan doing the hook step for the famous Ole Ole song. The makers of Jawaani Jaaneman have decided to encash on the popularity of the song and today released the recreated version of the song featuring Saif Ali Khan doing the hook step, nearly 25 years after the original release from the film Yeh Dillagi.

The makers launched the song titled Ole Ole 2.0, a day after they teased it and Saif Ali Khan is sure giving some major 90s nostalgia through the catchy number. While the original song was sung by Abhijeet Bhattacharya, the revamped version of the song, which has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi is sung by Yash Narvekar.

The song is a fresh and revived version of the old track but what is amazing is that the makers have kept the feel and vibe of the original alive. Ole Ole 2.0 introduces Saif’s flamboyant world wherein he is seen dancing in clubs with different girls and partying like there is no tomorrow. Saif who will play a father in the film, in a recent interview had opened up about how important it is to provide a warm and loving environment for kids. He had said, "I don’t think any child should be deprived of a warm home and that is something that is never easy."

Directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman also stars Tabu and marks the debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaia Furniturewalla. The film is all set to release on January 31.