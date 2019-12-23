'Jawaani Jaaneman': Saif Ali Khan is an ultimate playboy in first poster; new release date announced

Saif Ali Khan's upcoming film is Jawaani Jaaneman and he shot for it extensively in London. The film marks the Bollywood debut of Alaia F, daughter of Pooja Bedi. Jawaani Jaaneman also stars Tabu in a pivotal and is directed by Nitin Kakkar. In the film, Saif will be seen donning a cool look and tattoos too. His new hairdo won hearts of the masses and even of Tabu, who praised her co-star.

Now, finally, the new release date of Jawaani Jaaneman has been announced. The makers released the poster in which Saif is on his bed naked holding an alcohol bottle pouring down and two ladies joining him under the sheet. The film is slated to release on January 31, 2020.

Jackky Bhagnani, who is co-producing the film tweeted the poster stating, "Adding some flavour to this festive season! #JawaaniJaaneman in cinemas on 31st January. @poojafilms #BlackNightFilms #NorthernLightFilms @nitinrkakkar #SaifAliKhan @AlaiaF_ #Tabu @vashubhagnani @jayshewakramani @PuriAkshai @honeybhagnani #JawaaniJaaneman

Check out the poster below:

Earlier while talking about Saif's physical transformation for Jawaani Jaaneman, a source had told DNA After Hrs, "He is not trying to follow any no-sugar, no-salt and no-carb diet. He is eating home-cooked meals, which includes dal, roti, chawal, sabzi in proportion and a basic workout routine."

The source added, "After wrapping up these projects, Saif had to slip into his character for Jawaani Jaanemann, which is a coming-of-age film, for which he lost weight and changed his hairstyle. The actor underwent this transformation all by himself with healthy Ghar ka khana."