'Jawaani Jaaneman's Alaya F bags 'Student of The Year 3'

Alaya F featured in the recently released movie 'Jawaani Jaaneman'. She has become a talking point ever since the movie released in theatres, and now the latest reports suggest that Alaya would feature in Karan Johar's 'Student Of The Year 3'.

A report on Filmfare went on to confirm that Alaya has signed 'Student Of The Year 3', a franchise that Karan Johar holds dear to him. "The shooting of the film begins in Bangkok in Summer," a source informed the magazine.

Alaya F is the daughter of 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' actress Pooja Bedi and granddaughter to veteran actor Kabir Bedi. The report further went on to state that a lot of directors have approached Alaya for their upcoming projects.

The actress recently opened up about the topic of nepotism. "Nobody mentions the names of Ranbir Kapoor or Alia Bhatt since they speak volumes with their talent and not surnames or family background," she told PeepingMooon in an interview with them.