'Jawaani Jaaneman' first-weekend collection: Saif Ali Khan & Alaya F's film steady at Rs 12.83 crore

The end of the first month of the year on January 31 was special in Bollywood as it saw the release of Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starrer Jawaani Jaaneman and marked the much-awaited debut of the newest star kid on the block, Pooja Bedi's daughter, Alaya Furniturewalla. The film opened to great reviews and reactions from the audiences but opened to a low Friday which in turn made its first weekend collections a little lower than expected.

The film needed a bigger growth on the other two days, however, Saturday turned out to be great for the film, Sunday was not so good as Jawaani Jaaneman being an urban film could get a good boost on Saturdays as the mass pockets will not push on Sunday. According to a report in Box Office India, the total collection of the film by far stands at Rs. 12.25 crore net over the first weekend which is better than that of the recently released Kangana Ranaut starrer Panga.

The report also suggests that the collections of Jawaani Jaaneman are similar to another Saif Ali Khan starrer Baazaar that released in 2018 and collected Rs. 11 crore net over the first weekend. The difference between both these films is that while Baazaar had its best collection in the Mumbai circuit, Jawaani Jaaneman worked well in the Delhi NCR area.

However, the Saif Ali Khan starrer would need a strong showing on Monday if it wants to have some sort of a run as the film cannot afford to have the normal trend of a 50% drop from Friday.

Here are the collections of Jawaani Jaaneman to date.

Friday - 3,00,00,0000 apprx

Saturday - 4,25,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 5,00,00,000 apprx

TOTAL - 12,25,00,000 apprx