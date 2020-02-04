'Jawaani Jaaneman' box office update: Saif Ali Khan's film set to earn Rs 19 crore in first week

Saif Ali Khan started the start of 2020 with a bang as he played the antagonist in Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The actor's second release of the year Jawaani Jaaneman which also marked the debut of Pooja Bedi's daughter Alaya Furniturewalla is also being received warmly by the audiences who are happy to see Saif in his element and a special appearance by Tabu who plays Alaya's mother in the film.

According to a report in Box Office India, the film had a fair hold on Monday as it registered collections of 1.75-2 crore net but due to poor collections at the start, Jawaani Jaaneman needed Monday to be closer to the first day total. The film's collections so far stand at 14 crore net in four days and it is looking at a 19 crore net week.

The reports suggest that although the Monday numbers of the film will keep it afloat, Jawaani Jaaneman still needs to maintain these levels for the next few days and a minimal drop in numbers on the coming Friday. The expectation is high, however, because of the film not facing any major competition coming Friday it could hold well. The film, so far, has trended better than Panga and Chhapaak on Monday but the numbers are lower than the latter.

The collections of Jawaani Jaaneman to date are as follows.

Friday - 3,00,00,0000 apprx

Saturday - 4,25,00,000 apprx

Sunday - 5,00,00,000 apprx

Monday - 1,85,00,000 apprx

TOTAL - 14,10,00,000 apprx