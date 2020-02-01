'Jawaani Jaaneman' Box Office Report Day 1: Saif Ali Khan's film starts on better note than his earlier solo releases

Saif Ali Khan's latest release is Jawaani Jaaneman which is also his second film this year after Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. In the latest film, the actor plays the role of a middle-aged man who gets to know that he has a 21-year-old daughter and also happens to be pregnant. The daughter's role is played by debutante Alaya F and the film also has Tabu in an extended cameo role.

Now, the first day collections of the film are out and as per reports in Box Office India, Jawaani Jaaneman has minted Rs 2.75- Rs 3 crore nett range. The film started on a good note better than Laal Kaptaan and on the same range as Baazaar.

While trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#JawaaniJaaneman does much better than several *solo* #SaifAliKhan movies released in the *recent past*... Biz witnessed an upward trend towards evening shows at metros... Needs to trend well over the weekend for a respectable total... Fri â‚¹ 3.24 cr. #India biz."

Check it out below:

Earlier, another trade analyst Girish Johar spoke about Jawaani Jaaneman box office estimates to Indian Express online. He stated, "With Jawaani Jaaneman, Saif Ali Khan is doing the kind of film in which he excels. His films Cocktail and Love Aaj Kal which had him playing a similar character did well. This is his kind of film. The trailer is promising, and the music is also being enjoyed thoroughly. It has Tabu in a pivotal role and marks Pooja Bedi’s daughter Alaya’s Bollywood debut. So, overall it looks like a well-mounted film."