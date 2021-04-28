'Jawaani Jaaneman' actor Alaya F opens up on comparisons with Sara Ali Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday

The swarm of the current generation of actresses in Bollywood has established themselves pretty quick, and the audience has accepted them with an open heart.

Debutante Alaya F swooned everybody with her performance in Saif Ali Khan and Tabu starred 'Jawaani Jaaneman'. And much like today's B-town diva's, her Instagram is a happening place, which keeps her fans engaged and entertained.

And while she made her debut not much after her contemporaries Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday, the young actress often gets compared with the Gen-Z stars who kicked off in Bollywood with golden ticket releases. Recently, when asked about her opinion on being compared with her coevals, Alaya told ETimes in an exclusive interview that she feels 'wonderful' being compared to the actresses as the upside of it has more to offer and her outlook towards the other actresses is that of respect, where each one of them has a different admirable aspect to them.

Regarding the comparison with Sara, Janhvi, and Ananya, Alaya said, "They all have something unique to offer, which is why they are so successful, and to be bracketed with them is just wonderful. They have all done many movies and have been very successful in their careers, so I feel like it's wonderful. I think comparison must be looked at very positively. Just focus on the positives of everything. I think that's very important."

Alaya recently won the Filmfare Award for the Best Female Debut and the black lady was handed over to her by her maternal grandfather, Kabir Bedi.