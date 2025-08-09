Javed Ali forced to withdraw from Dubai concert amid India-Pak conflict: 'Not performing with any Pakistani artist but...'

In his letter to FWICE, Javed Ali wrote, "I am not performing with Ustad Ghulam Ali Khan Saab or any other Pakistani artist. This is not a collaborative performance, nor am I sharing the stage with them."

Javed Ali was set to perform in Dubai on August 31 in a multi-artist concert, in which Ustad Ghulam Ali and Aamir Ghulam Ali are also scheduled to perform. However, the singer has now withdrawn his name from the concert after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) warned him against performing with Pakistani artists. Ali clarified that he is not performing with any Pakistani artists, but still withdrew himself from the concert.

In his reply to FWICE, the Guzaarish singer wrote, "I would like to express my respect for the sentiments and concerns raised by the Federation. However, I believe there has been a misunderstanding regarding the nature of the event in question. I am not performing with Ustad Ghulam Ali Khan Saab or any other Pakistani artist. This is not a collaborative performance, nor am I sharing the stage with them. The performance is a ticketed gazal and sufi concert, a multi-artist event organized in another country, featuring a variety of performers from different nations. Each artist is scheduled to perform separately, and there is no artistic or professional association between us in this context."

"That said, in light of your communication and the gravity with which this issue has been presented, I have decided to withdraw from the concert. However, I do feel that a more thorough understanding of the event's format and facts would have helped avoid assumptions about my intentions. As an artist and a proud Indian, I have always upheld national values and will continue to do so I hope this clarification helps address your concerns", Javed Ali further added.

Some of the most popular songs crooned by Javed Ali are Ek Din Teri Raahon Mein from Naqaab, Jashn-e-Bahaara from Jodhaa Akbar, Arziyan from Delhi 6, Kun Faya Kun from Rockstar, Tum Tak from Raanjhanaa, Lab Par Aaye from Bandish Bandits, Srivalli from Pushpa: The Rise, and Peelings from Pushpa 2: The Rule.

