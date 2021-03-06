Javed Akhtar would like to write script on Rakhi Sawant's life, 'Bigg Boss 14' contestant confirms her claim

Rakhi Sawant had an eventful journey and she has witnessed several ups and downs. Touted as an entertainment queen, the actor has been a part of several movies, reality shows and music videos. Whenever she talks about her life, Rakhi gets emotional and several people empathise with her. Who wouldn't want to see her life becoming a biopic? Well, there's one person who thought of it and Rakhi herself confirmed it.

Yes, we are talking about legendary screenwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar. Rakhi took to her Instagram page and shared a news snippet in which Javed is quoted saying, "I would like to write a script based on her life."

This statement by Javed Akhtar came after Rakhi claimed he stated the same to her. The Sholay writer stated, "I think some four or five years back we were on the same flight and she told me about her childhood and I did tell her that someday I would like to write a script based on her life."

Meanwhile, Rakhi just ended her journey on Bigg Boss 14 house a few days back and took home Rs 14 lakh. She is currently looking after her mother Jaya Sawant who is undergoing cancer treatment in Mumbai.

Rakhi has been sharing the health update of her mother and several celebs from the world of films and television have been wishing her a speedy recovery.

Moreover, even Sohail Khan told Rakhi in a video that she shouldn't hesitant in asking for help from him.