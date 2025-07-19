'Javed Akhtar was drunk on wedding day': Annu Kapoor claims lyricist didn’t want to marry Shabana Azmi, says 'I rushed off to...'

Annu Kapoor spoke candidly about how he was deeply connected to the Azmi family and even played a major role in getting Shabana and Javed married.

Veteran actor Annu Kapoor, known for his powerful performances across films, theatre, and television, shared a lesser-known story about his close bond with two of Bollywood’s most respected personalities, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar.

During a conversation with ANI last year, Kapoor spoke candidly about how he was deeply connected to the Azmi family and even played a major role in getting Shabana and Javed married.

Azmi Family Gave Me Love and Respect: Kapoor

Speaking about his deep-rooted connection with the Azmi household, Kapoor said, "Let me admit and acknowledge that I've only been close to three film families. The first was the Azmi family - Shabana Azmi, her late mother, her late father Kaifi Saab, and her brother Baba Azmi. These four people gave me immense love, affection, and respect. They helped me move ahead in life, and later Javed Akhtar also became part of that connection."

He Was Drunk, She Was Reading a Book: How Kapoor Made Them Say Yes

Recalling the night the couple tied the knot, Kapoor narrated a dramatic yet heartfelt memory. "He was sitting there, drunk. She was sitting elsewhere, busy reading a book. I was there, and I told her, ‘Bibi, just go ahead with it, decide once and for all’. Javed was absolutely sloshed. She said, ‘How can I decide? He isn’t ready to make any kind of decision’. I went over to him and shook some sense into him, and he mumbled, ‘Yes, I’m ready.’"

Kapoor Rushed to Bring Maulvi, Wedding Celebrations Went on Till Morning

Describing how he made sure the wedding happened that very night, Kapoor added, "Their driver was named Michel. I told him, 'Let's go, Michel'. I rushed to invite a Maulvi from Bandra Mosque. Shabana's mother pulled out a traditional red wedding dress. Then I called Boney Kapoor and Anil Kapoor. Everyone came, and there was dancing and celebration until around 4 or 5 in the morning after which they finally got married."

A Versatile Talent: Actor, Director, and Host

Annu Kapoor has had a long and diverse career in the Indian entertainment industry. From acclaimed films like Mandi, Utsav, Mr. India, Tezaab, and Darr to directing plays and the feature film Abhay starring Nana Patekar, Kapoor has explored multiple facets of storytelling. He also gained widespread popularity as the host of the hit musical TV show Antakshari and continues to engage audiences with his radio show Suhaana Safar with Annu Kapoor.