Javed Akhtar slams Yash Chopra's Jab Tak Hai Jaan for this reason; adds Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit didn't get...

Yash Chopra's final film Jab Tak Hai Jaan starred Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma in the leading roles. Read on to know why Javed Akhtar has now slammed the 2012 romantic drama.

The veteran lyricist, screenwriter, and poet Javed Akhtar is known for voicing his opinions freely. In his recent interview, he slammed Yash Chopra's Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Anushka Sharma-starrer romantic drama Jab Tak Hai Jaan for its 'ridiculuos' portrayal of an empowered woman while talking about how women have been depicted in the Indian cinema over the years. The Sholay co-writer also stated that many talented actresses like Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit didn't get a single big role in their whole careers.

Speaking to ABP Majha, the 78-year-old lyricist said, "Who is the new woman? We are not clear about it. There are two reasons for it. Those who are liberal, if they define this as a modern woman, other liberals will question them. Those who are conservative, if they define it, they feel that they will lose a lot of their territory. So, they don’t want to do it. There were so many talented actresses, like Sridevi and Madhuri Dixit, but they didn’t get a big role in their whole career. For instance, they didn’t get roles like Mother India, Bandini and Sujata. It is because people don’t know what is an ideal woman."

Akhtar added, "Now, different types of experiments are happening. When today’s filmmakers try to make an image of an empowered woman, they get ridiculous because they don’t know what is an empowered woman. A director like Yash Chopra, who made decent, maybe not great but competent films throughout his career, his film Jab Tak Hai Jaan shows the heroine saying, ‘I will sleep with men of all nationalities before getting married.’ To be empowered you don’t have to put in so much work. So, this is because its a debris and they are finding who is the modern woman in this."

Jab Tak Hai Jaan was the final film helmed by Yash Chopra. The film was released in November 2012, a few days after the legendary filmmaker passed away in October twelve years earlier at the age of 80 after being diagnosed with dengue that led to multi-organ failure.



