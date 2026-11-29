Linking of women's reservation to the delimitation exercise is like placing women and children in front during a war so that nobody fires, while delimitation is brought in from behind, Javed Akhtar opined.

Renowned scriptwriter and lyricist Javed Akhtar on Saturday questioned the linking of women's reservation to the delimitation exercise, saying the two issues should be dealt with separately. It is like placing women and children in front during a war so that nobody fires, while delimitation is brought in from behind, he opined. Akhtar was speaking to reporters after receiving the Mahatma Phule Samata Award 2026 at a ceremony organised by the Akhil Bharatiya Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad to mark the death anniversary of social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. "Why have you included women's quota in delimitation? It is like placing women and children in front during a war so that nobody fires, while delimitation is brought in from behind. If the intention is right, separate the women's reservation part from it. That bill had already been passed," he said.

Major opposition parties had expressed their willingness to pass a separate bill on women's quota. Akhtar pointed out. The final details of the delimitation exercise, including the formation of new constituencies and the criteria behind it, were yet to be made public, Akhtar added. It appears areas that did not follow family planning are being given more seats, he said, adding it would be important to see which opposition leaders backed the move.

"First, the final plan has not yet been revealed - how it will be executed, whether new constituencies will be created, what criteria will be considered, and how the country will be divided into various constituencies. Second, I find it somewhat strange that regions that did not prioritize family planning are being granted more seats, while those that followed family planning are being allocated fewer seats... How does this create any balance? We will examine the details once they are released. We will also observe which members of the opposition, beyond our own government, come forward to endorse or reject this," the lyricist concluded.

The Constitution (132nd Amendment) Bill, 2026, seeks to raise the Lok Sabha's maximum strength to 850, with up to 815 members from states and 35 from Union territories. It also raises the ceiling for a state assembly from 500 to 650. The BJP on Saturday said the Delimitation Bill is not just a legislative reform but a decisive commitment to inclusive democracy and women's rightful place in nation-building, asserting that the moment has arrived to fulfil the commitment to India's Nari Shakti. The ruling party said the proposed framework will increase Lok Sabha seats by 50 per cent across states, ensuring broader parliamentary representation, and also pave the way for 33 per cent reservation for women in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections.

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