Javed Akhtar hit back at Pakistani actress Bushra Ansari and gave her a strong reply, saying, "We may have our differences here, but when someone from another country comments on them, I stand as an Indian."

Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has finally responded to the recent criticism from Pakistani actress Bushra Ansari, who had taken jabs at him on social media a few weeks ago. Ansari had accused Akhtar of being outspoken for attention and mocked him, saying he couldn’t even get a house on rent in Mumbai. She also suggested he should stay silent, just like veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah.

In a recent interview with Lallantop, Akhtar addressed the remarks, calling out Ansari for her unsolicited advice. He questioned her authority to decide when he should speak or stay quiet, adding that no one has given her the right to make such judgments about him.

Akhtar emphasised that while India has its internal issues, he remains an Indian above all else. He made it clear that criticism from outside the country doesn't sit well with him. “We may have our differences here, but when someone from another country comments on them, I stand as an Indian,” he said.

Referring to Ansari’s claim about his inability to find housing in Mumbai, Akhtar responded with sarcasm, saying he and his wife, Shabana Azmi, had apparently been “sleeping on the streets,” laughing off the statement as ridiculous.

He then offered context for the story behind that claim. Around 25 years ago, he shared, Shabana Azmi had tried to buy a flat for investment purposes, but a broker told her the owner wouldn’t sell to Muslims. The reason, Akhtar explained, wasn’t straightforward religious bias—it stemmed from the owner's personal trauma. His family had been displaced from Sindh during Partition, and the bitterness remained. Akhtar pointed out that Ansari had twisted this old anecdote into something petty and insulting. He concluded by suggesting that instead of targeting him, Ansari and others should look into their own history before throwing stones.