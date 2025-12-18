FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

BCCI addresses ticket refund issue, North India winter matches following fog-hit Lucknow T20I

Javed Akhtar slams Nitish Kumar after Bihar CM's shocking hijab act: 'Against the traditional concept of Parda but...'

MGNREGA row: DK Shivakumar dares BJP to remove Gandhi’s image from notes

Avatar Fire And Ash leaked online before release? Piracy concerns may affect opening collections of James Cameron film

How Pakistan's ISI is trying to reclaim Bangladesh through ballots and beyond? How can India save 'Sonar Bangla' from Islamists?

KGF, Salaar assistant director Kirtan Nadagouda's four-year-old son dies in lift accident, Pawan Kalyan offers condolences

Mukesh Ambani's BIG move as he acquires majority stake in Tamil Nadu's heritage brand....

IND vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match live on TV, online?

Rani Mukerji steals spotlight in stunning Black floral dress at Vaibhavi Merchant’s star-studded birthday bash, SEE pics

FA9LA rapper Flipperachi shares how life has changed after Akshaye Khanna's viral song in Dhurandhar: 'I honestly can't...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
BCCI addresses ticket refund issue, North India winter matches following fog-hit Lucknow T20I

BCCI addresses ticket refund issue, North India winter matches following fog-hit

Javed Akhtar slams Nitish Kumar after Bihar CM's shocking hijab act: 'Against the traditional concept of Parda but...'

Javed Akhtar slams Nitish Kumar after Bihar CM's shocking hijab act

MGNREGA row: DK Shivakumar dares BJP to remove Gandhi’s image from notes

MGNREGA row: DK Shivakumar dares BJP to remove Gandhi’s image from notes

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Payal Dhare to Kaashvi Hiranandani: Top 10 female gaming influencers in India

From Payal Dhare to Kaashvi Hiranandani: Top 10 female gaming influencers in Ind

Bloomberg’s 2025 Richest Families THIS Indian family stands alone among world’s wealthiest, three Gulf royal houses dominate list

Bloomberg’s 2025 Richest Families THIS Indian family stands alone among world’s

Inside Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia: Asia’s most expensive house worth Rs..., it has 27 floors, 10 lifts

Inside Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia: Asia’s most expensive house worth R

HomeBollywood

BOLLYWOOD

Javed Akhtar slams Nitish Kumar after Bihar CM's shocking hijab act: 'Against the traditional concept of Parda but...'

The Patna incident has drawn criticism from far and wide, including many West Asian countries, and the Janata Dal (United) president is facing accusations of disrespecting Muslim traditions. "Mr Nitish Kumar owes an unconditional apology to the lady", wrote Javed Akhtar.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Dec 18, 2025, 07:12 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Javed Akhtar slams Nitish Kumar after Bihar CM's shocking hijab act: 'Against the traditional concept of Parda but...'
Javed Akhtar on Nitish Kumar hijab controversy
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Veteran writer-lyricist Javed Akhtar on Thursday said his views against the traditional concept of 'parda' are well know but he cannot accept what Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has done by pulling off a woman's veil at a public function. 

The incident, a video clip of which has gone viral on social media and has kicked off a major political controversy, took place at Samvad, the CM's secretariat, where appointment letters were being given to the appointees by the CM. When the woman came up for her letter of appointment, Kumar saw her 'naqab', and said 'what is this'. He then removed the veil.

In a post on X, Akhtar said he condemns the incident in "very strong words." "Every one who knows me even in the most cursory manner knows how much I am against the traditional concept of Parda but it doesn’t mean that by any stretch of imagination I can accept what Mr Nitish Kumar has done to a Muslim lady doctor... Mr Nitish Kumar owes an unconditional apology to the lady," the lyricist posted on X.

The Patna incident has drawn criticism from far and wide, including many West Asian countries, and the Janata Dal (United) president is facing accusations of disrespecting Muslim traditions.

Akhtar also criticised an X user for accusing him of "selective outrage" on the issue. "How dare you accuse me of selective outrage. If you don't know how strongly I oppose the right wingers and regressives of my own community you are an imbecile," he said and also challenged the user to name the film where he has shown a female character in "poor light".

As he pointed out in his post, Akhtar has often spoken against "parda" and most recently at a literary festival in 2025 where he was asked about being raised by women who never wore burkhas by a student. "So according to you, a woman is less strong if she covers her face?" she asked.

Akhtar's response was: "Why should you be ashamed of your face? Why should you be? I believe that revealing clothes – whether men wear them or women – don’t look dignified. But what makes her cover her face? What's so vulgar, obscene and undignified about her face that's covered. Why? This is peer pressure."

READ | Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Virat Kohli, Sreeleela, Payal Gaming: Indian celebs who became victims of deepfake

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Javed Akhtar slams Nitish Kumar after Bihar CM's shocking hijab act: 'Against the traditional concept of Parda but...'
Javed Akhtar slams Nitish Kumar after Bihar CM's shocking hijab act
How Pakistan's ISI is trying to reclaim Bangladesh through ballots and beyond? How can India save 'Sonar Bangla' from Islamists?
How Pakistan's ISI is trying to reclaim Bangladesh through ballots and beyond?
KGF, Salaar assistant director Kirtan Nadagouda's four-year-old son dies in lift accident, Pawan Kalyan offers condolences
KGF, Salaar AD Kirtan Nadagouda's four-year-old son dies in lift accident
Mukesh Ambani's BIG move as he acquires majority stake in Tamil Nadu's heritage brand....
Mukesh Ambani's BIG move as he acquires majority stake in Tamil Nadu's heritage
IND vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa match live on TV, online?
IND vs SA 5th T20I Live Streaming: When and where to watch India vs South Africa
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Payal Dhare to Kaashvi Hiranandani: Top 10 female gaming influencers in India
From Payal Dhare to Kaashvi Hiranandani: Top 10 female gaming influencers in Ind
Bloomberg’s 2025 Richest Families THIS Indian family stands alone among world’s wealthiest, three Gulf royal houses dominate list
Bloomberg’s 2025 Richest Families THIS Indian family stands alone among world’s
Inside Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia: Asia’s most expensive house worth Rs..., it has 27 floors, 10 lifts
Inside Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia: Asia’s most expensive house worth R
From Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's wedding drama to Payal Gaming viral video controversy: Top controversies of 2025
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal wedding drama to Payal Gaming viral controversy
Vijay Mallya 70th pre-birthday bash: Lalit Modi hosts lavish party for fugitive businessman in London
Vijay Mallya 70th pre-birthday bash: Lalit Modi hosts lavish party for fugitive
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement