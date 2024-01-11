Javed Akhtar says Mani Ratnam made Hindi film industry feel like ‘illiterate children’: ‘He slapped us hard’

Javed Akhtar heaps praise on Mani Ratnam's work, says he humbled the arrogant Hindi film industry that was ‘convinced of its superiority’

Javed Akhtar and Mani Ratnam are some of the most celebrated names in the Indian film industry who have given a number of hits like Sholay, Ponniyin Selvan and more. Recently, Javed Akhtar attended an event honouring Mani Ratnam for his contribution to Indian cinema wherein he praised the director and revealed the impact of his work in the Hindi film industry.

Speaking at an event in News18, Javed Akhtar heaped praise on Mani Ratnam and said that he made Hindi film industry people feel like "illiterate children." He said, "Bombay film industry people have been very complacent and sure of ourselves. We used to be completely convinced of our superiority. And then, a director came from Tamil Nadu, he slapped us hard on our face with the kind of work we had never seen. We were very sure of our technical superiority. He made us feel like illiterate children"

He further termed Mani Ratnam's work as "unprecedented" and said, "It won’t be politically right but I can give you names of ten directors who have made several superhits but nobody remembers them. In the film industry, it is not only success that sustains you, success with some exceptional work, and that is by Mani Ratnam." Mani Ratnam returned the compliment and said, "Javed saab, I think we need you back writing the screenplay. It will help us a lot. Especially in these times, when we are talking of just numbers, I think we need Javed saab."

Javed Akhtar is one of the highest-paid lyricists who reportedly took Rs 25 lakh to write the lyrics of Rajkumar Hirani's Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Dunki song Nikle The Hum Kabhi Ghar Se. He has written several hit films like Sholay, Dewaar, Don, and more and continues to be one of the celebrated names in the Indian film industry.

Recently, Javed Akhtar grabbed headlines after he called Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal's success 'dangerous'. At the 9th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival, he said, "If there’s a film in which a man asks a woman to lick his shoe or if a man says it’s okay to slap a woman, and the film is a super hit, that’s dangerous." Reacting to this, the team of the film took to their Twitter and slammed the filmmaker for his comment and wrote, "Writer of your calibre cannot understand the betrayal of a lover (Between Zoya & Ranvijay) then all your art form is big FALSE & If a woman (betrayed and fooled by a man in the name of love) would have said “lick my shoe” then you guys would have celebrated it by calling it feminism. Let love be free from the politics of gender. Let’s just call them lovers. LOVER cheated and lied. LOVER said lick my shoe. Period @Javedakhtarjadu." However, the team faced huge backlash for their comment on Javed Akhtar's criticism.

